Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

The short excerpt below was taken from a much larger piece titled “A Scoop of Anti-Israel Ice Cream” written by outstanding Substack writer Mitch Schneider. A link to Schneider’s compelling opinion piece is provided below. Don’t miss reading it after you read my excerpt.

Some of Schneider’s analysis of the so-called West Bank also applies to the so-called Gaza Strip.

The terms "Judea and Samaria" and "West Bank" discussed below refer to the same geographical area but carry different political and historical connotations. "Judea and Samaria" is used by Israel to emphasize historical and biblical ties, while "West Bank" is the internationally recognized term for the territory captured by Israel from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Ben Cohen, the co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, who often reminds audiences that he “was born a Jew,” continues his crusade against the Jewish state.

Mitch Schneider

Future of Jewish

February 1, 2026

… “[O]ccupied territories,” is not a legal term. It is a slogan propagated by ignorant anti-Israel people and institutions. The legal status of the territory [traditionally Judea and Samaria] is disputed, unresolved, and explicitly designated as such by binding agreements (e.g., UN Resolution 242, the Oslo Accords). At most, the phrase reflects the assertions of certain international bodies, NGOs, and activists who repeat it until repetition is mistaken for fact.

The “West Bank” shown in green; the “Gaza Strip” in purple.

Thus, the phrase “occupied territories” is not law, not history, and not an honest description of reality. It is a propaganda shorthand: manufactured, repeated, and laundered through the mouths of bureaucrats, journalists, and activists who either do not know better or do not care. No court has ever ruled Judea and Samaria to be “occupied Palestinian land,” because there was no Palestinian sovereign to occupy, and Jordan’s prior presence was itself illegal and barely recognized. From 1949 to 1967, Jordan’s control of the so-called “West Bank” was widely understood, by both the Arab League and the United Nations, as military occupation followed by unlawful annexation.

The term gained traction only after 1967, incubated inside parts of the UN system, hardened through mindless repetition, and eventually weaponized by people who treat slogans as substitutes for thought. It deliberately ignores the intentional ambiguity of UN Resolution 242, erases Jordan’s illegal annexation, misapplies the Geneva Conventions, and retroactively invents a sovereignty that never existed. Calling Judea and Samaria “occupied territories” is not analysis; it is narrative malpractice, a reliable signal that the speaker has outsourced thinking to press releases and activist talking points.

Activists and NGOs love to shout “occupation law” while quietly skipping its threshold requirement: Occupation law applies only when territory is taken from another lawful sovereign (a High Contracting Party). In 1967, there was no “State of Palestine,” and there was no legally recognized Jordanian title. That makes the legal status disputed, not automatically “occupied.” Even serious international lawyers who are hostile to Israel acknowledge this, though usually sotto voce.