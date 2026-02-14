Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Calling Israel’s presence in Judea & Samaria (“the West Bank”) an “occupation” or “colonization” is legally and historically inaccurate. This claim ignores both international law and historical context.

Under international law, “occupation” means one sovereign state controlling another’s land. But the West Bank was never a sovereign state — not under Jordan pre-1967, and not as a Palestinian state.

Israel’s claim to the land dates back to the British Mandate, which laid the foundation for the State of Israel. When Israel declared independence in 1948, it inherited those legal rights — including Judea & Samaria. Jews have also maintained a continuous, well-documented presence there for thousands of years.

Israel gained control of these territories in 1967 during a defensive war, when Arab armies threatened its existence. Although the West Bank had been under Jordanian control since 1948, that annexation was never recognized internationally. Under Article 42 of the 1907 Hague Regulations, military control over territory captured in war can be called occupation, but since no sovereign state had legal sovereignty over the West Bank, Israel’s presence doesn’t fit that legal definition.

Critics often cite Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, claiming Israel is violating it. But that article was created to prevent forced population transfers, like those under Nazi Germany — not voluntary movement into land with no prior recognized sovereignty.

Israeli communities in the West Bank are voluntary, choosing to live in a land with deep Jewish historical and legal roots, not the result of forced relocation by the Israeli government.

This interpretation is supported by prominent legal scholars such as Eugene Rostow, Julius Stone, and Natasha Hausdorff, all of whom argue that Israel’s presence in the West Bank is consistent with international law and does not meet the legal definition of occupation.

Bottom line: Israel’s presence in the West Bank isn’t occupation — it’s backed by international law and history. Calling it otherwise distorts the facts and spreads political bias.

Sources:

Natasha Hausdorff: Jerusalem and the Israeli settlements according to international law

Click on the following link:

Law, Lies, and Justice: An Interview with Natasha Hausdorff on Israel’s Legal Battles

Click on the following link:

Triggernometry podcast: There is No Genocide, No Apartheid, No Occupation” – Natasha Hausdorff

Click on the following link:

Article: Prof. Eugene Rostow: Israel’s Settlements – Their Conformity with International Law

Click on the following link:

VoteSmart: The Status of the Territories of Judea and Samaria According to International Law

Click on the following link:

JCPA – Prof. Talia Einhorn – Israel Under Fire – Israel’s Legal Rights Regarding Settlements

Click on the following link:

Extracts From “Israel & Palestine – Assault On The Law Of Nations” – Julius Stone

Click on the following link:

NY POST Article: The Myth Of The “State Of Palestine”

Click on the following link:

Post – Historical Jewish Claim To Judea & Sameria

Click on the following link:

Interview: Why Israeli Rule in the West Bank Is Legal under International Law

Click on the following link: