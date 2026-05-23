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An outstanding piece of provocative but thoughtful writing from Yaniv Weissman, who helps make sense of the world by breaking down the complex forces of energy and politics into actionable global insights.

Please pass on this important article about the war between Israel/America and Iran to as many people as you can.

Yaniv Weissman

March 21, 2026

“We want the strongest, most productive, and most innovative energy sector in the world—one capable of not only fueling American economic growth but also serving as one of America’s premier export industries in its own right.” — U.S. National Security Strategy, 2025

In the early 2000s, the “Washington Consensus” among energy pundits was that domestic natural gas production in the United States was in a death spiral. Prices were vertical, and forecasts suggested the U.S. would soon be unable to power its own industrial base. The plan? Build a massive infrastructure of import terminals to receive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Qatar or Russia, regasify it, and pump it into the national grid.

Then, around 2008, the “Shale Gale” hit. The commercial marriage of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (fracking) unlocked vast reserves trapped in shale rock. Almost overnight, scarcity turned into a massive glut. Those billion-dollar import terminals became “white elephants”—useless assets because the U.S. no longer needed to import a single molecule.

By 2016, as the U.S. finished retrofitting these terminals for export and went looking for buyers, it hit a wall: the European market was already spoken for.

The Nord Stream Siege

Nord Stream was the crown jewel of Russo-European cooperation—two massive subsea pipeline systems connecting Russia directly to Germany via the Baltic Sea. It was a joint venture involving Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, and France, designed to provide European industry with cheap energy.

Cheap energy meant European industry would remain hyper-competitive against American and Chinese counterparts. This created a direct collision of interests with Washington. The American pressure campaign against Nord Stream wasn’t a one-off event; it was a decade-long diplomatic and economic siege.

Washington transitioned from polite persuasion under Obama to direct threats and paralyzing sanctions during Trump’s first term, ending in desperate damage control under Biden. In December 2019, the Swiss company Allseas, which operated the specialized pipe-laying vessels, halted work immediately for fear of being severed from the U.S. financial system. The project froze with only 160 km left to go.

The renewed conflict between Russia and Ukraine gave the U.S. the ultimate leverage to break Europe’s Russian dependency. After Chancellor Olaf Scholz hesitated, clinging to Angela Merkel’s mantra that Nord Stream 2 was a “purely commercial project,” sabotage struck in September 2022. The pipelines were severed, and gas flow stopped. Germany was transformed into the world’s largest importer of American LNG. To this day, the official investigation into the identity of the saboteurs remains unpublished.

Today, the U.S. is the undisputed leader in gas exports to Europe. Having neutralized Russia, LNG has become a geopolitical sledgehammer in the American foreign policy toolkit.

The New Battlefield: The Persian Gulf

This history is the essential preamble to the current war in the Persian Gulf and the confrontation with Iran. The Trump administration’s goal of making America “Great and Powerful” runs directly through the control of energy and critical minerals. The primary target isn’t Tehran—it’s Beijing. Washington is moving to neutralize China’s “Hard Power” by cutting off its industrial oxygen.

If the start of 2026 was defined by the rapid U.S. “stabilization” of Venezuela, the momentum has now shifted toward Iran. The goal isn’t just to crush a “rogue regime” for its cruelty, but to seize control of the Persian Gulf—the jugular of the Chinese economy.

The U.S. has strategically utilized intelligence leaks regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the deployment of naval mines to justify escalating attacks. Interestingly, both the U.S. Treasury Secretary and President Trump admitted just this week that the Iranians had not actually laid mines.

The strategy is sophisticated:

The U.S. coordinated with Israel to strike Iranian gas facilities near Qatar’s massive gas fields.

The Iranian retaliation hit Qatar’s liquefaction plants—the largest in the world.

QatarEnergy has now announced a total shutdown, estimating five years to return to full capacity.

With Qatari gas offline, Asian capital is being rerouted to American producers. Trump is achieving two goals at once: controlling the energy flow to China and eliminating Middle Eastern competition in the global market.

The strategy extends beyond the gas pump. Fertilizers are among the Gulf’s most critical exports, accounting for roughly 33% of global trade, most of which feeds Asia specifically India.

When gas exports stop, domestic fertilizer production in Asia collapses. Trump’s high tariffs on Asian nations were partly a response to their protectionism against American agricultural goods. Now, with a fertilizer shortage looming, Asian crop yields will drop, forcing these nations to lower their trade barriers and import American food to prevent famine.

The Trump administration is moving to control the world’s vital “choke points”—from the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea to the Panama Canal and Greenland. By ensuring low energy prices at home and high prices abroad, the U.S. is triggering a massive wave of re-industrialization (onshoring) while securing total military and economic hegemony.

Watch the summit between the U.S. and China, originally scheduled for late March. If it is delayed, there is a reason: Washington wants Beijing to “bleed out” its Strategic Petroleum Reserves. With dwindling reserves and a closed tap in the Gulf, China will have no choice but to negotiate from a position of total weakness.

The war in the Persian Gulf marks the end of an era. The world that was is gone.

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