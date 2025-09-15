Dear Reader,

In a recent National Post editorial, Avi Benlolo, CEO and founder of The Abraham Global Peace Initiative, clearly exposed global anti-Israel/antisemitic beliefs and actions when he argues that:

We live in an upside-down world where logic, at least when it comes to Israel, has been turned inside out. But perhaps we should not be surprised. Antisemitism has never been about reason. It has always been an emotional impulse — irrational, contradictory and destructive.

Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by AP Photo, File

He also says that:

Yet despite the corruption, repression, and complicity with Hamas, Western leaders, including our own prime minister, insist on talking about “statehood” as though elections had been held recently, as though Gaza were not run by terrorists, as though reality itself could simply be ignored. Statehood for this? That is not logic — it is delusion. Meanwhile, in astonishing cowardice, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared that Israel’s elected prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is “a problem.” Not Hamas, not Islamic Jihad, not Iran’s terror proxies, but Netanyahu. Think about that for a moment. The leader of a country still reeling from the most horrific massacre of Jews since the Holocaust is condemned as the obstacle to peace, while the perpetrators of mass murder, rape and hostage-taking are shielded from blame. This is not diplomacy — it is moral collapse.

