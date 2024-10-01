In the thoughtful analysis on the other side of the paywall, Rodney Clifton, highly published professor emeritus, the University of Manitoba, convincingly challenges the airy-fairy notion called “residential school denialism,” a notion currently employed by activists to silence and punish their critics.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to REAL Indigenous Report to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.