Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

There are no “Palestinian” people

Two recent connected opinion pieces in the Jewish World Review, an online news and views site founded in 2000, reminded me of two of my 2013 Israel and Palestinian posts on the same topic, one in True North and one in the Dorchester Review, both reposted in my newsletter, as shown below.

The outstanding Jewish World Review pieces were published on August 7 and August 17, respectively, as a two-part essay series, the first titled ‘Palestinian’ Culture, Part 1: Origins , the second ‘Palestinian’ Culture, Part 2: Without Violence, What Remains?

‘Palestinian’ is placed in single quotation marks by the author, A.J. Caschetta, to emphasize the fraudulent use of this term by a fictitious ethnic group, also the theme of my two 2023 opinion pieces, the shorter of which is reposted below.

According to Caschetta, although the Palestinian Authority which governs the so-called West Bank (actually part of the historic area making up the Jewish kingdoms of Samaria and Judea) enjoys a plethora of cultural departments and programmes, all of them — art, education, literature, poetry, music, education and film — are preoccupied with two goals: (1) the vilification of Jews and (2) the destruction of Israel. Caschetta notes the sharp contrast between this preoccupation and Arab and Muslim traditions, which include a myriad of aesthetically normal cultural works. Palestinianism, Caschetta finds, is “a very sick culture”, driven by resentment and fuelled by hate. Such resentment and hate and the way they foment the murder of Jews are poor grounds for Palestinian statehood.

In both my opinion pieces, I also argued that Palestinian statehood claims lack legitimacy. Specifically, I asserted that the term “Palestinian” is a modern construct referring to people lacking a distinct language, religion, or culture whose claim for statehood is both a recent and deceptive development to partially mask their overarching aim, namely to wipe out the Jews of Israel “from the river to the sea.” Likewise, in both, I argued that Jews have a much stronger historical and religious claim to the land of Israel than the so-called Palestinians.

I encourage you to read the freely available two-part Jewish Review Essay referenced above because it adds much additional factual evidence to my claims. (I would have posted it below as well, save for statements on the site not to repost their material.)

But most of all, I urge you to read the following February 20, 2025, Middle East Forum article by Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, which convincingly argues — at least to me — Why There Should Not Be a Palestine, not now, not ever, brief excerpts from which are posted below.

Palestinians carry flags in a march for freedom and independence.

Today [February 20, 2025], the world watched in horror as Hamas militants in Gaza paraded in glee the bodies of four Israeli civilians—three of them a mother and her two infants [massacred on October 7, 2023]. Rather than universal condemnation, we saw cheering, children encouraged to revel in the spectacle, and an atmosphere of triumph that shattered any last illusions we might have harbored. The barbarity left Israelis, global Jewry, and many others who were already familiar with the depravities of Palestinian nationalism around the world in a state of renewed shock. Yet, for many of us, it should force an overdue conclusion: the Palestinian national cause, as conceived and developed over the last half-century, has become irredeemable.

A year ago, I allowed myself the optimistic thought that perhaps a different Palestinian identity might yet emerge: one divorced from the antisemitic vitriol, the revolutionary Third-Worldist fanaticism, and the nihilistic death-cult threads introduced in the 1960s by global leftist intellectual currents. I tried, despite my doubts, to imagine a future in which Palestinians could somehow find a new identity built on pragmatic coexistence or even form a civic ethos of their own, unshackled from the destructive impulses that have repeatedly manifested in violence. Today, those hopes reach their end.

The concept of a sovereign Palestinian state was, at its inception, interwoven with big ideas: anti-imperial liberation, the romance of revolution, global anti-capitalism, and the quest for national self-determination. But subsequent decades have shown that the Palestinians never grasped the viable political path. Instead, an identity was cultivated on an endless cycle of grievance, victimhood, and, all too often, terror as a method of expression celebrated and vaporized by the most depraved elite Western intellectuals, including Western, Arab, and Jewish radicals sitting at the summit of the Western culture and education. But now it should be clear that when your primary currency is kidnapping civilians and parading their remains to public cheers, you forfeit whatever moral capital a national struggle might once have enjoyed.

Finally, here is a repost of my True North Piece.

REAL ISRAEL & PALESTINE REPORT

Palestinian statehood claims lack legitimacy

Hymie Rubenstein

True North Canada News

October 11, 2023

Once the initial outrage begins to subside, a storm of lies will quickly emerge justifying the barbaric Hamas attack against Israel on Saturday [October 7], one of the holiest days in Judaism.

Some have already been told.

Many media outlets have repeated the Hamas claim that what its leadership calls operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” is a response to Israeli attacks on [Palestinian] women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing security siege of Gaza.

In a protest called “All Out for Palestine,” New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America declared they were “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid.”

The anti-Zionist group IfNotNow argued the attacks can be justified by decades of Israeli oppression.

Such rhetorical canards will reach a fever pitch as Israelis fight back against this heinous and unprovoked invasion of their sovereign country, a deadly assault accompanied by the willful slaughter of hundreds of men, women, and children, the largest number of one-day terrorist murders since the Holocaust.

Many of these claims hide behind deeply flawed and biased reports from seemingly respectable international organizations. For example, a Feb. 2022 Amnesty International report claimed “Israeli authorities must be held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.”

The “apartheid” claim is laughable given that Israeli Arab citizens are the freest and comparatively most prosperous in the undemocratic and steeply wealth-stratified Middle East. As for Gaza, Hamas rules supreme, Israel only closely monitoring the movement in and out of the territory of arms and people affecting its national security.

More important still is whether the ethnic group called the “Palestinian people” deserves special recognition and treatment based on historical and cultural realities: Israel is routinely termed an illegitimate entity by its many enemies, a charge almost never made about “Palestine” and the “Palestinians.”

It is often claimed that the Palestinians had a country of their own in the past that was lost or stolen from them.

In fact, since the destruction of the second kingdom of Judea (the southern half of the upper part of the so-called “occupied territories”) in the second century AD, the land the Roman conquerors re-named Syria Palaestina to obscure its Jewish origins and continuing Jewish presence has been governed by one foreign power after another. For nearly 13 centuries from 638 to 1917 (when the British took charge following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire headquartered in Turkey), no separate administrative or socio-cultural entity called “Palestine” existed.

Nor are the Palestinians an ancient people, as old as or older than the Jews.

Before the 1947 United Nations Partition Plan to divide Palestine into two states, one for the Jews and one for the Arabs, the latter rarely regarded themselves as a distinct people with a separate Palestinian identity. Indeed, in 1937, midway through the British Mandate, a local Arab leader told the Palestine Royal Commission, “There is no such Country [as Palestine]. Palestine is a term the Zionists invented! Our country for centuries was part of Syria.”

During the British Mandate (1922-1948), it was the Jewish people who were called Palestinians. It was the Israeli capture of the West Bank from Jordan in the Six-Day War in 1967, not some ancient sense of nationalism, that gave birth to an organized demand for an autonomous Palestinian state. And it was not until 1988 that the Palestine Liberation Organization declared its aim of creating a Palestinian Arab state separate from the neighbouring Arab states.

It is also false to say the Palestinians are a distinct people.

There is no unique and separate Palestinian language, religion, nationality, or culture. The people who have recently begun calling themselves Palestinians are the Arab Muslim descendants of numerous localized lineages, clans, and tribal groups. A strong sense of pan-Arab identity and belief in Islam, not some fictitious ethnic identity, are what has always united the “Palestinians.”

The claim that all the Palestinians want is a state of their own separate from Israel is disputed by the new 2017 Hamas Charter which neither recognizes the existence of Israel nor repudiates its goal of “liberating all of Palestine.”

The explicit aim of the Palestinians and their Arab supporters has always been to appropriate the whole of what they call “occupied Palestine” — all present-day Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip — and “drive the Jews into the sea.”

Activists who support this goal routinely say Jews have a flimsy claim to a homeland in the Middle East.

In fact, Jews have three ironclad claims to Israel: a religious one based on the will of God, as expressed in many places in the Old Testament; the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which called for a revitalized Jewish homeland; and the 1947 United Nations vote to partition Palestine into Jewish and Arab sections.

From the beginning of recorded history to the present, Israel has been the only indigenous sovereign state west of the Jordan River. Conversely, the Arab-speaking residents of modern Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, whose ancestors have lived there for hundreds of years, never composed a locally controlled sovereign nation.

Hymie Rubenstein is editor of REAL Indigenous Report and a retired professor of anthropology, the University of Manitoba.

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