REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grube's avatar
Grube
Oct 9

The problem was that Jews were mostly gone from Israel for 2000 years. In that time for hundreds of years were Arabs, sometimes with Turk overlords. Whether one called them Palestinian or not, they have to be considered. Personally I believe that they should not have been bottled up in the two areas they inhabit now.

But then that might inhibit the concept of Zionism which I also tend to agree with.

The key to progress in this is moderation on all sides.

Israeli settlers attacking West Bank “Palestinians” does not lend itself to settling the settlers.

Both types of settlers.

Does it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture