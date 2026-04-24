The phrase "There's gold in them thar hills" is often attributed to Mark Twain's 1892 novel, The American Claimant. It is believed to be inspired by a statement made by Dr. Matthew Fleming Stephenson, a Georgia assayer, who said, “there's millions in it.” This was meant to encourage miners to stay in Georgia during the gold rush rather than heading to California.

Canada’s contemporary California-style gold rush is the zeal of so many non-indigenous enterprises to falsely claim indigenous ownership so they can strike gold by securing millions of dollars in federal contracts.

It sure pays big dividends to claim indigenous status these days, as several pieces I’ve published here have shown.

Note also the explosion in pretendianism (the practice of falsely claiming to have indigenous ancestry or identity, habitually motivated by a lust for power, prestige, privilege, and prosperity), along with the fact that so many indigenous movers and shakers have one-quarter indigenous pedigree at most but choose to embrace only their indigeneity because doing so yields so many social, political, and financial rewards.

“Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive” (Sir Walter Scott, 1808).

Mandy Gull-Masty. Courtesy CBC

February 5, 2026

Ottawa has quietly removed nearly 1,900 companies from its official list of accredited indigenous suppliers after complaints that businesses falsely claimed indigenous ownership to secure millions of dollars in federal contracts.

According to a Commons inquiry response from Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty’s department, 1,881 contractors were struck from the Indigenous Business Directory, which had previously listed 2,925 verified suppliers.

Blacklock’s Reporter says the removals followed reviews for ineligibility, non-responsiveness, or at the request of the businesses themselves.

“The list represents a snapshot in time and should not be relied upon to determine current eligibility,” the department said in its response, adding that companies can be delisted for failing to meet program requirements.

The figures were disclosed after Conservative MP Billy Morin of Edmonton Northwest asked how many firms had been removed from the directory used to administer the federal procurement strategy for indigenous business. Of the total removals, 635 occurred last year alone.

Businesses listed in the directory receive preferential access to 5% of federal contracts reserved for firms owned by indigenous shareholders.

The companies later removed from the list had collectively been awarded $38,731,919 in government contracts.

The department confirmed one supplier was referred to police on suspicion of faking an Indian Status card, though the company was not identified.

When asked how many firms were ordered to repay money obtained through misrepresentation, Indigenous Services said it could not answer.