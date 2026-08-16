According to the National Post’s Michael Higgins, five years after the Kamloops controversy, Indian Band chiefs are pushing to criminalize residential school denialism, proposing penalties of up to two years in prison.

In brief excerpts from his NP piece posted below, he sees this push as an attempt to stifle debate and restrict free speech. This is because it implies that denying the presence of bodies at Kamloops should be prosecuted as a crime.

Higgins also argues that while indigenous people may have suffered greatly under the residential school system — a contentious assertion to be sure that’s been repeatedly challenged or contextualized in this newsletter— a denialism law would be retributive and goes against the principles of free speech.

Michael Higgins

National Post

July 17, 2026 ​

Some senators and First Nations chiefs want to punish people into believing their ‘truth’

First Nations leaders including Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee hold a news conference in Winnipeg over the naming of a street. Photo by Dave Baxter/Local Journalism Initiative/Winnipeg Sun

Five years after the Kamloops “graves” controversy first erupted, and with zero bodies discovered, First Nations chiefs are pushing hard to make residential school denialism an imprisonable offence.

But Canadians should not have to face up to two years in jail for denying what the chiefs describe as their “truth.” Are we only to speak about the horrors [sic] of residential schools, or will survivors with “warm memories” face prison?

Or could it be that the push to criminalize denialism is an attempt to stop legitimate discussion about the presence of unmarked graves at the Kamloops former residential school? If so, then a denialism law isn’t so much to protect the truth as it is to stifle debate, restrict free speech and impose on everyone a narrative written and dictated by Indigenous leaders.

In the spring, Nunavut Sen. Nancy Karetak-Lindell tried to amend the Liberals’ anti-hate law, Bill C-9, to include residential school denialism. This would have made it illegal for anyone to engage in the “condoning, denying or downplaying” of residential schools, with a proposed maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment.

Thankfully, a vote by the whole Senate threw out the amendment.

This wasn’t the first time a parliamentarian had tried to criminalize residential school denialism: NDP MP Leah Gazan tabled a similar bill in 2024, which never made it past first reading.

But on Wednesday [July 15], First Nations chiefs gathered at a press conference to once again push for a law that would criminalize denialism. The issue of Kamloops cropped up repeatedly, and while no one said it outright, the implication appears to be that denying that there are bodies at that particular former residential school amounts to denialism and should, therefore, be a crime.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee said he recently went to Kamloops. “I went to the sacred site where 215 anomalies were found. As my chief said: crime scene…. This is genocide. Not only cultural genocide. It is genocide, to try and get rid of a people deliberately.”

This country has paid out some $280 million to First Nations to locate missing children at former residential schools. It’s a strange genocidaire that pays to find evidence of its crime.

So far, five years of investigation at Kamloops have not unearthed any evidence that bodies are buried there.