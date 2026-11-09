Below is my take on question 10, the succession choice, in Alberta’s October 19 non-binding referendum.

I argued that Alberta’s independence referendum produced a decisive 75% “no” vote, thereby underscoring the movement’s lack of viability. The referendum’s failure underscores both the leadership challenges and the prohibitive costs of independence. Despite the desire for economic and political autonomy, the secession's economic consequences, including capital flight and higher costs, pose significant risks to Alberta’s prosperity.

My take on the secession movement needs to be read alongside a strident commentary by Jim Mason (which I would have discussed, had it appeared before my piece was in press): https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/mason-the-great-alberta-illusion-the-referendum-changes-nothing/78133

The 75% ‘no’ vote reveals the economic and political reality of the independence movement.

Alberta Oil Fields and Mountains Image courtesy of ChatGPT

Hymie Rubenstein

October 25, 2026

Hymie Rubenstein, Editor of REAL Indigenous Report , is a retired Professor of Anthropology at the University of Manitoba and a Senior Fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy .

The results of the most important referendum question, stage one of Alberta’s independence from Canada, spoke volumes about its viability. In six words, this was “crushed on the starting line.”

The process died quickly at the starting line, with most voters saying “no” to a second referendum — a “real” referendum — to begin the difficult process of securing status as an independent nation.

That didn’t happen because around 75% of Albertans said it wasn’t the time to seek nationhood.

This didn’t stop one diehard independence leader from quickly striking a defiant tone, vowing that “our movement isn’t stopping and we’re continuing to move forward.”