REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
3h

The entire Indian apartheid system was supposed to be temporary. The idea was that Plains Indians needed some time and special treatment before they were ready to compete in the modern world. Reserves were to be temporary sanctuaries. Well-meaning judges and politicians added so much money to this system that Indians on reserves became dependent and refused to let that free money end. That’s where we are now, except that these dead-end dependent reserves are called “First Nations”

Cliff McKay
2h

My fear is that the author is right. Who would want to "reconcile" with people who claim that your property-- plus, in the meantime, lots and lots of tax money and seemingly endless grants-- are theirs? Almost everything that is done towards "reconciliation" is then described a "a good first step".

