Don’t miss reading this mind-numbing story about 8th graders in Toronto replacing their habitual annual Christmas concert with a Christian-free “winter concert” whose central theme is the bogusly woke “Land Back” movement.

When I was in grade 8 at Ryerson Public School in 1956, an institution named after Egerton Ryerson, the founder of the Ontario public school system, the only politics permitted was singing “God Save the Queen” every morning.

Today, any positive mention of the British Royal family is deemed as supporting continued “colonization” of Canada’s indigenous people. No mention is ever made that this colonization gave Stone Age peoples literacy, numeracy, the wheel, modern medicine, the scientific method, countless other features of Western technology, Christianity, and so much more, all gifts of the Enlightenment and earlier periods of European history for which so many indigenous leaders and activists now hypocritically show nothing but contempt, even as they eagerly embrace them in everyday life.

Yes, the founders of the Indian Residential School system consulted Egerton Ryerson, who offered helpful written advice. However, Ryerson was not directly involved in founding or running the residential school system, and died before its creation.

What he did was to reject the term "manual labour schools" in his recommendations, instead recommending the inclusion academic studies not needed for mere "manual labour."

Ryerson foresaw a system that would assimilate indigenous youth into Canadian and Christian society. He said that:

"It would be a gratifying result to see graduates of our Indian industrial schools become overseers of some of the largest farms in Canada, nor will it be less gratifying to see them industrious and prosperous farmers on their own account."

The academic subjects recommended were: reading, principles of the English language, arithmetic, elementary geometry, geography, history, natural history, agricultural chemistry, writing, drawing, vocal music, bookkeeping (especially farmers’ accounts), religion and morals.

Still, his enlightened suggestions about the schools’ functions have not prevented his present-day vilification by the same woke activists who would surely call the Karen Kain School of the Arts’ “Land Back Winter Concert” a ‘progressive’ effort.

Most notably, on April 26, 2022, Ryerson University announced its renaming to Toronto Metropolitan University, a shameful act defaming a great man, if there ever was one.

A Toronto District School Board Grade 8 class replaced their traditional Christmas concert with a “winter concert” focused on the controversial “Land Back” movement.

Melanie Bennet, Truth North

Juno News

December 19, 2025

Days before Christmas, a shocking post on X revealed a Toronto District School Board Grade 8 class replaced their traditional Christmas concert with a “winter concert” focused on the controversial “Land Back” movement. Students were seen holding protest-style signs reading “It’s not your land,” “Land back,” and “Give back stolen land.”

The school identified in the post is Karen Kain School of the Arts. The full Ontario curriculum is delivered through dance, drama, visual arts, vocal music, and media arts. A video posted on Facebook by somebody associated with the school confirms that the performance took place at Karen Kain School of the Arts.

It remains unclear whether the performance was arranged by a single teacher, given the nature of the school. Karen Kain is an arts-integrated middle school where teachers work across subjects. That means teachers work across subject areas, and subjects like history or literacy are often embedded and taught in an interdisciplinary fashion rather than as standalone courses.

On the school’s website, the principal’s message says that they ensure “students feel a sense of belonging” and that they support “cultural diversity.”

True North contacted principal Michelle Blackie to ask whether the concert and its political messaging were approved by school administration, and whether activist pedagogy is a regular feature of the school’s programming.

True North also tried to seek clarification with the school and the Toronto District School Board on how decisions are made regarding political messaging in school spaces and how this aligns with the school’s approach to cultural and religious observances, especially when it comes to Christian holidays like Christmas.

Neither the school nor the board responded to requests for comment by publication.

Ontario isn’t the only province where Land Back messaging appears in public school spaces. A comment in the original X post appears to show a banner reading “Land Back Not Just Land Acknowledgement” displayed inside L.A. Matheson Secondary School in Surrey, British Columbia.

True North contacted both the school and the Surrey School District to confirm whether the banner was approved by school administration or the district. True North also asked if the display is connected to the curriculum and how the district distinguishes between cultural education and political activism.

Neither the school nor the district had responded by publication.

