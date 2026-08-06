REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad Eamer's avatar
Brad Eamer
18h

Here in the middle of our once great Democracy there’s a Muslim Cleric, a Islamic scholar (there’s an oxymoron) openly preaching hate speech against Jews, and where’s the hate Police, where’s the outrage? We are a broken Country.

Reply
Share
Wayne Robinson's avatar
Wayne Robinson
20h

Why do we allow these people into this once great country???

Reply
Share
3 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture