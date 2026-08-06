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According to Juno News, a Toronto mosque, the Mecca Islamic Centre, posted a video of a Sufi scholar calling Israel and its supporters “devils” and “enemies of Islam.” The mosque did not respond to requests for clarification on whether it shares the speaker’s views on Israel and Palestine.

The Mecca Islamic Centre in Toronto posted a video of a speaker preaching that Israel and its supporters are “the enemies” of Islam and that “Palestine is the land of the Muslims.”

Clayton Demaine

Juno News

July 9, 2026

Mecca Islamic Centre on Instagram

A Toronto mosque and muslim community centre posted a video on Instagram of a Suffi Islamic scholar calling Israel and its supporters “devils,” declaring that they are the “enemies” of Muslims and stating that “Palestine” belongs to Muslims.

The Mosque did not respond to Juno News requests to clarify whether the speaker and itself view Israel as “Palestine, the land of the Muslims.”

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The video posted to Instagram on Wednesday shows Ustadh Omar Qadri giving an “enemies of Islam” talk at the Mecca Islamic Centre in Scarborough, Ontario, where he details how Israel and all of its supporters are the great enemy facing Islam today.

“One of them is Benjamin Netanyahu, and everybody who supports him, and those are the devils that we are facing today. We need to unite on this,” Qadri said in the video. “Palestine is our land. Palestine is the land of the Muslims. Masjid al-Aqsa is our masjid. This is the land of the Muslims. We need to focus on this.”

He continued saying those who support Israel are “the enemies” and that “victory can come in any which way.”

“Victory will come in Al-Qud Sharif (Jerusalem), Gaza, and all of the West Bank, God willing,” Qadri said.

When asked whether Qadri, and by publishing the speech, Mecca Islamic Centre, believed that the state of Israel is included when the speaker says “Palestine is the land of the Muslims,” the mosque did not respond.

Juno News also asked the Mosque why it decided to publish the video, calling all supporters of Israel “devils” and the “enemies of Islam,” and to respond to concerns Canadians might have about the rhetoric being used to justify further violence in both Canada and Israel.

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