REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
25m

Kevin Annett would have remained on the lunatic fringe of the internet had it not been for the fact that the TRC commissioners made it their life’s work to publicize his ravings. Their fabricated “Missing Children” project was based on Annett’s pseudo “documentary” called “Unrepentant”. Charlatans actively promote Annett’s false claims of “tens of thousands of disappeared indigenous children” to this day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture