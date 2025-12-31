A happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year to all readers, especially paid subscribers, without whom much of my work wouldn’t be possible!

As my New Year’s Eve treat for you, I present a terrific piece of writing by outstanding thinker and wordsmith Michelle Stirling, much of it rooted in original research by super sleuth Nina Green, interrogating the false claim that Duncan Campbell Scott used the phrase “final solution” in reference to indigenous people.

Instead, the “final solution” charge originated from the invented claims by or conveyed to defrocked minister Kevin Annett, Canada’s Indian Residential Schools most outrageous conspiracy theorist. Despite being debunked by genuine research, this claim continues to circulate online. Annett’s fabricated evidence includes a non-existent letter attributed to Scott and Major Donald Morrison MacKay, who were never in the Department of Indian Affairs together.

Tracing Claims of a “Final Solution” to our Indigenous Problem in Canada

Somebody made it up. Guess who?

Michelle Stirling

November 8, 2025

Readers of my previous post, “The Great Canadian Land Grab Psy-op,” [posted here on November 11] are curious and upset that historically inaccurate quotes are being embedded into official documents. One item that struck a few people was a statement in the Kamloops First Nation’s open letter suggesting that Duncan Campbell Scott, Canada’s long-serving Indian Affairs Superintendent, said that Indian Residential Schools were “geared towards a final solution of our Indian problem.”

This evokes Holocaust imagery of the 1930’s, but Scott was in his government post in the 1910’s.

In fact, Scott never said that. Defrocked United Church minister and genocide-conspiracy theorist Kevin Annett seems to have made it up, according to detailed research by Nina Green. Green has tried to enlighten parliamentarians about this important matter and has given me permission to publish a letter that she sent to Senators, MPs and journalists. See below.

BTW, one thing that Scott did say, that I think most of us could agree with is this: “I do not think as a matter of fact, that this country ought to continuously protect a class of people who are able to stand alone.”

Here is Nina Green’s research:

Conspiracy theorist Kevin Annett invented a letter falsely ascribing the words ‘the final solution of our Indian problem’ to Duncan Campbell Scott

Guest post by Nina Green written June 6, 2024 as an email

Innumerable articles on the internet falsely claim that the phrase ‘final solution‘, associated with the horrors of the Holocaust, was actually coined decades earlier by Canada’s Indian Affairs Superintendent Duncan Campbell Scott.

A very significant step towards correcting that false claim was recently taken by Mark Abley in the second edition of his biography of Scott, Conversations With A Dead Man:

Revising the book gave me the chance to remove a famous, highly questionable line. In the original edition I quoted Duncan Campbell Scott as having written, “the policy of this Department…is geared towards the final solution of our Indian Problem.” As a blatant precursor of Nazi racial doctrine, the phrase “final solution” appeared to offer damning proof of Scott’s villainy. I took the quote from Thomas King’s recent book The Inconvenient Indian, checking to see where King had found it: in a massive scholarly work by Anthony Hall. But I didn’t look back further to see where Hall had come across the quote: a polemic by a deeply unreliable author who provided only the vaguest of references. I learned of the problem in 2016 when Jonathan Lainey, a museum curator and a member of the Huron-Wendat nation, asked if I could trace the words. Before approaching me, Lainey had contacted two well-known historians; neither of them could locate a reliable source. It seems likely that “the final solution of our Indian Problem” – a phrase that is now all over the internet with Scott’s name attached- may be an invention. I’ve deleted the passage in question from this edition. [bold emphasis added by Michelle Stirling]

As Abley notes, he had merely relied on ‘a massive scholarly work by Anthony Hall’ in attributing the phrase ‘the final solution of our Indian problem’ to Scott, and had not verified Hall’s own source.

In Earth Into Property, published in 2010, Hall had cited as his source an article, ‘The Final Solution of our Indian Problem’: Genocide and Native Residential Schools in Canada’, by the Reverend Kevin D. Annett published in the West Coast journal Kahtou. To further confuse matters, Hall’s citation inaccurately stated that Annett’s article could be found in the April 2004 issue of Kahtou. In fact, Annett’s article is in the April 2000 issue, a copy of which can be accessed at the University of British Columbia’s XWI7XWA library.

However, the matter does not end there, as the Kahtou article cites an earlier publication by Annett in the American Indian Review:

Originally printed in the American Indian Review - Summer, 1999.

Back issues of the American Indian Review are rare, but a copy of the Summer 1999 issue survives in Special Collections at the University of California, Davis (see attachment below).

D046 335 American Indian Review Article

275KB ∙ PDF file

Download

In the American Indian Review article, Annett makes incendiary and baseless claims, including the claim that 50,000 children were murdered in Indian residential schools, as well as allegations against Indian leaders:

Local Tribal Council officials in BC have silenced their own people who witnessed killings, destroyed evidence, and even publicly supported the RCMP’s contention that ‘no children were killed at residential schools’. This collaboration extends, as well, to the national level of Indian politics.

The article also contains Annett’s original false attribution of the words ‘final solution of our Indian Problem’ to Duncan Campbell Scott, ‘verified’ by a vague and untraceable citation:

DIA Superintendent D.C. Scott to BC Indian Agent-General Major D. McKay, April 12, 1910

As noted above, in 2016 Mark Abley was told that museum curator Jonathan Lainey and two historians had tried to locate this alleged letter without success.

Similarly, Library and Archives Canada has attempted on numerous occasions to locate the letter, again without success, as has the University of British Columbia Library, where Annett claimed he did historical research into Department of Indian Affairs documents in the 1990s.

There is a simple and straightforward reason why all these efforts to locate the letter have failed.

The reason the letter cannot be located is that Kevin Annett invented it, complete with the misspelling of Major MacKay’s surname and the untraceable reference dating the letter to 1910.

In fact, Duncan Campbell Scott and Major Donald Morrison MacKay were never in the Department of Indian Affairs at the same time, much less in 1910. Duncan Campbell Scott retired in 1932, and Major McKay was appointed Indian Commissioner in 1937.

MacKay’s obituary is in the June-July issue of the Indian Record, which can be viewed here:

All Canadian Indians Mourn Late Director Major D.M. MacKay Dies in Ottawa OTTAWA. -- Major Donald Morrison MacKay, OBE, aged 63, director of Indian Affairs since 1948 and a former member of the British Columbia legislature, died in the Veteran’s Pavilion, Ottawa Civic Hospital. He was a member of the British Columbia legislature from 1933 to November, 1936, when he resigned his seat in order to work for Indian Affairs. He was Indian Commissioner for 11 years before his transfer to Ottawa where he became acting director of Indian Affairs in 1948. His appointment was confirmed shortly afterward. He was also appointed to membership in the Northwest Territories Council. War Service In the First World War, he went overseas with the 16th Battalion and was attached to the divisional staffs of the first and third divisions. He was awarded the OBE in the field and retired with the rank of major. Born at Goderich, Ont., he went to British Columbia as a land surveyor, returning to his profession after the First World War. His first association with Indian Affairs was from 1924 to 1930, when he was engaged in surveying and laying out Indian reserves in British Columbia.

Conspiracy theorist Kevin Annett has promoted false claims about murders and atrocities in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools for decades.

It’s time for Canadians to recognize that most of what they have been falsely told about Indian residential schools originated with Kevin Annett.

Nina Green

