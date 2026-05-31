REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
4h

That a topic in Grade 12 Science in B.C. is “First Peoples knowledge” is deleterious to serious students and an embarrassment to us all.

As physicist Lawrence Strauss eloquently writes,

“Understanding of the modern world…was built up, often at great cost, by overcoming myth and superstition.

It is a giant leap backwards to cater to such superstitions.”

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Glenn Monahan's avatar
Glenn Monahan
3h

Indigenous people are not special in any way, not more nor less. They have the same constitutional rights as every other citizen, and that is sufficient to put them on the same level as all other citizens. It’s time to end the reservation system, and end all government aid to indigenous people. The Stone Age met the Iron Age, with inevitable results … this happened all over the world, not just in N America. Sure, indigenous should hold on to and celebrate their culture and traditions, just like Irish, Italian, Scottish. But there is nothing special about them. We are all one people who share more than 99% of genes. End all special treatment of indigenous … ban traditional ecological knowledge in scientific fields.

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