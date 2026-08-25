REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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David McPike's avatar
David McPike
6hEdited

Seems they obviously have no historical treaty grounds. But they're trying to construct grounds now on the basis of (a) an ideological reconceiving of 'fundamental indigenous rights' (i.e., renegotiating terms of their/our 'social contract') and (b) the size and gravitas of their big feather hats. So we'll see where that goes, I guess! We live in an age of socialistic entitlement creep, so why not grab as much free stuff as you can?

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John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
2h

"Treaties" have no place within any self-respecting country. Treaties are more commonly a means of ending war and in Canada's case it is a continual, so-far peaceful, war of reverse conquest by a small apartheid minority. Enabled by racist law and mercurial constitutional lawfare bait, the disgrace of Indian Reserves continues despite their temporary intent. Their taxpayer dependent, non-property owning serfs serve as theatre props for their grifting Chiefs acting out their pretense of self governance within a lawfare system of a grifting industry-bureaucrat complex.

There is no peaceful end to a social contract where a small minority claim the right to lie and steal for a living (essentially another personification of the modern state) preying on those engaged in productive enterprise that have no impact on their pretense of any continuing dependency on non-existent pre-industrial subsistence.

This has led to a race-based two tiered justice system and calls from the grifting Chiefs for the criminalization of anyone who dares to seek the truth or speak it. Land claims are simply a backdoor confiscation of all land to be held in communal ownership of the Chiefs rather than the Crown in the equally disgraceful feudal (essentially Communist) under-developed nation of Canada, hence another leftist-favored project.

All treaties need cancelation and all individual indigenous people could be offered a modest fee simple land or cash settlement proportionate to their DNA and all race based laws eliminated. Those that wish to remain under their Chiefs would then fall under local (municipal) governance legislation of their provinces. Canada has far too much Crown land and much of it should be sold off to improve rural sociology for all. Equality before the law is paramount in any society that wishes to remain peaceful and prosperous.

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