According to the Western Standard, Treaty 8 Indian Band leaders recently met with Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling for formal bilateral negotiations and the sharing of resource revenue. They emphasized the need for so-called First Nations to be full partners in resource development projects within their territory and raised concerns about Alberta’s independence movement.

This Western Standard news story, found on the other side of the paywall, fails to mention that “Treaty 8 territory” refers to lands most of which were forever surrendered to the Crown by the Treaty 8 agreement signed on June 21, 1899.

Before willingly signing Treaty 8, the last of the numbered treaties, its indigenous chiefs and headmen were clearly told that:

… whether treaty was made or not, they were subject to the law, bound to obey it, and liable to punishment for any infringements of it. We pointed out that the law was designed for the protection of all, and must be respected by all the inhabitants of the country, irrespective of colour or origin; and that, in requiring them to live at peace with white men who came into the country, and not to molest them in person or in property, it only required them to do what white men were required to do as to the Indians.

This verbal declaration was also found in other treaties.

Even though its preamble declares that, “The Indians were generally averse to being placed on reserves. It would have been impossible to have made a treaty if we had not assured them that there was no intention of confining them to reserves,” a promise that was rightly and partially circumscribed by the informal and haphazardly applied “pass system” that was in place between 1886 and the 1930s, the signing Treaty 6, along with the acceptance of all the other land surrender agreements is proof of the acceptance by all parties of the legitimacy of the overarching principle and operation of British Crown sovereignty in what is now Canada.

As well, as the official Treaty 8 web page states, its terms were accepted by the signatories for "reasons of peace and friendship,” a rationale that applies to all such treaties.

What makes Treaty 8 unique is that it was the most expansive and comprehensive of all the Numbered Treaties: it included approximately 841,000 km2 (324,900 sq mi) of land that spanned the northern regions of what are now three Western provinces. This made the land covered by this Treaty larger than the nation of France: it included northern Alberta, northeastern British Columbia, northwestern Saskatchewan and a southernmost portion of the Northwest Territories. Its vastness is also marked by the fact that there are 39 different Indian Bands governed by Treaty 8.

Historically, Treaty 8 was made between “Her most Gracious Majesty the Queen [Victoria] of Great Britain and Ireland … and the Cree, Beaver, Chipewyan and other Indians, inhabitants of the territory within the limits hereinafter defined and described, by their Chiefs and Headmen, hereunto subscribed.”

The Treaty goes on to say that:

AND WHEREAS, the said Indians have been notified and informed by Her Majesty's said Commission that it is Her desire to open for settlement, immigration, trade, travel, mining, lumbering and such other purposes as to Her Majesty may seem meet, a tract of country bounded and described as hereinafter mentioned, and to obtain the consent thereto of Her Indian subjects inhabiting the said tract, and to make a treaty, and arrange with them, so that there may be peace and good will between them and Her Majesty's other subjects, and that Her Indian people may know and be assured of what allowances they are to count upon and receive from Her Majesty's bounty and benevolence.

The Treaty also explicitly states that:

AND WHEREAS, the said Commissioners have proceeded to negotiate a treaty with the Cree, Beaver, Chipewyan and other Indians, inhabiting the district hereinafter defined and described, and the same has been agreed upon and concluded by the respective bands at the dates mentioned hereunder, the said Indians DO HEREBY CEDE, RELEASE, SURRENDER AND YIELD UP to the Government of the Dominion of Canada, for Her Majesty the Queen and Her successors for ever, all their rights, titles and privileges whatsoever, to the lands included within the following limits, that is to say: Commencing at the source of the main branch of the Red Deer River in Alberta, thence due west to the central range of the Rocky Mountains, thence northwesterly along the said range to the point where it intersects the 60th parallel of north latitude, thence east along said parallel to the point where it intersects Hay River, thence northeasterly down said river to the south shore of Great Slave Lake, thence along the said shore northeasterly (and including such rights to the islands in said lakes as the Indians mentioned in the treaty may possess), and thence easterly and northeasterly along the south shores of Christie’s Bay and McLeod’s Bay to old Fort Reliance near the mouth of Lockhart’s River, thence southeasterly in a straight line to and including Black Lake, thence southwesterly up the stream from Cree Lake, thence including said lake southwesterly along the height of land between the Athabasca and Churchill Rivers to where it intersects the northern boundary of Treaty Six, and along the said boundary easterly, northerly and southwesterly, to the place of commencement . AND ALSO the said Indian rights, titles and privileges whatsoever to all other lands wherever situated in the Northwest Territories, British Columbia, or in any other portion of the Dominion of Canada. TO HAVE AND TO HOLD the same to Her Majesty the Queen and Her successors for ever. [capital letters in th original document]

In return:

Her Majesty the Queen HEREBY AGREES with the said Indians that they shall have right to pursue their usual vocations of hunting, trapping and fishing throughout the tract surrendered as heretofore described, subject to such regulations as may from time to time be made by the Government of the country, acting under the authority of Her Majesty, and saving and excepting such tracts as may be required or taken up from time to time for settlement, mining, lumbering, trading or other purposes.

In addition,

… Her Majesty the Queen hereby agrees and undertakes to lay aside reserves for such bands as desire reserves, the same not to exceed in all one square mile for each family of five for such number of families as may elect to reside on reserves, or in that proportion for larger or smaller families; and for such families or individual Indians as may prefer to live apart from band reserves, Her Majesty undertakes to provide land in severalty to the extent of 160 acres to each Indian, the land to be conveyed with a proviso as to non-alienation without the consent of the Governor General in Council of Canada, the selection of such reserves, and lands in severalty, to be made in the manner following, namely, the Superintendent General of Indian Affairs shall depute and send a suitable person to determine and set apart such reserves and lands, after consulting with the Indians concerned as to the locality which may be found suitable and open for selection. Provided, however, that Her Majesty reserves the right to deal with any settlers within the bounds of any lands reserved for any band as She may see fit; and also that the aforesaid reserves of land, or any interest therein, may be sold or otherwise disposed of by Her Majesty’s Government for the use and benefit of the said Indians entitled thereto, with their consent first had and obtained. It is further agreed between Her Majesty and Her said Indian subjects that such portions of the reserves and lands above indicated as may at any time be required for public works, buildings, railways, or roads of whatsoever nature may be appropriated for that purpose by Her Majesty’s Government of the Dominion of Canada, due compensation being made to the Indians for the value of any improvements thereon, and an equivalent in land, money or other consideration for the area of the reserve so appropriated.

Contrary to what Treaty 8 Chiefs are now claiming 127 years later, what this binding agreement makes no mention of giving assent to is “resource revenue sharing” in which “First Nations must become full partners in major resource development projects across Northern Alberta,” namely on both Treaty lands and territory that was permanently ceded to the Crown in 1899.

Nor are Treaty 8 rights expanded by Sections 25 or 35 of Canada’s 1982 Constitution. The latter simply says that, “The existing aboriginal and treaty rights of the aboriginal peoples of Canada are hereby recognized and affirmed.”

It’s truly sad that the leaders of the Bands whose ancestors signed Treaties 6, 7, and 8 don’t seem to understand or respect the their contents.

Chief Trevor Mercredi joined by other Treaty 8 “First Nations” chiefs speaking to reporters. WS: Will Vasseur

July 13, 2026

Treaty 8 First Nations leaders are calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to establish formal bilateral negotiations with Ottawa and implement resource revenue sharing, arguing First Nations must become full partners in major resource development projects across Northern Alberta.

The demands were presented during a Saturday meeting in Calgary between chiefs from Treaty 8, Treaty 6, Treaty 7 and the Blackfoot Confederacy and Prime Minister Mark Carney, Crown-indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski.

According to Treaty 8 First Nations, chiefs identified two immediate priorities: creating a permanent bilateral table with the federal government to address treaty implementation and establishing resource revenue sharing as a key component of Canada’s economic reconciliation agenda.

The chiefs said both measures are necessary if First Nations are to participate fully in what governments have described as a new generation of nation-building projects.

Treaty 8 leaders noted that much of Alberta’s oil, gas, forestry and mining development occurs within Treaty 8 territory and argued First Nations should receive a share of the public revenues generated from those resources.

While the chiefs said they support responsible resource development, they rejected the idea that First Nations should rely solely on borrowing money to acquire equity stakes in projects.

Instead, they called for direct revenue sharing with governments.