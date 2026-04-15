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Canada has seen a troubling rise in anti-Semitism in the last two years. Hatred of Jews is now expressed openly, shamelessly, without restraint – and without consequence for those engaged in it. In excerpts from Part One of a two-part series, Lynne Cohen explains why Canada’s political and civic leaders seem unwilling to call out anti-Semitism or take any meaningful action to stop it. Whether driven by bias, cowardice or cold political calculation, the country’s political class is not just failing Canada’s Jewish population. It is choosing to do so. If the brutal massacre of innocent Jews by Muslim terrorists at Bondi Beach in Australia teaches anything, it’s that allowing anti-Semitism to spread has murderous consequences. Canada should take heed.

Triangulation of Hate : Why Canada Is Choosing to Let Antisemitism Grow

Lynne Cohen

C2C Journal

December 18, 2025

Two weeks ago Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. The event went unnoticed in Canada and left barely a ripple in U.S. media. But two months prior Gouvea, a noted Brazilian gun-control activist and head of the University of São Paulo’s “diversity and inclusion committee”, had been observed wielding what looked like a rifle close by Temple Beth Zion, a synagogue in the Boston suburb of Brookline, during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

After fleeing security guards, Gouvea was arrested with what turned out to be a pellet gun. He told local police he had been out “hunting rats”; one of his shots had shattered a car window. Within days, Gouvea was charged with four offences, his visa was revoked and a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official denounced “brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism like this.” In November Gouvea struck a plea deal over his illegal use of the air rifle. Early this month he was re-arrested by ICE and, to avoid the humiliation of deportation, agreed to leave the U.S. “voluntarily”.

Don’t count on our protection: Keeping Canada’s 400,000 Jews safe is a “hope” – not a dutiful responsibility of the state – according to Mohammed Hashim (left), CEO of the taxpayer-funded Canadian Race Relations Foundation. At right, a rally in support of Jewish people in Ottawa, December 2023. (Sources of photos: (left) The Canadian Race Relations Foundation ; (right) Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock)

This obscure event offers a window into the accelerating U.S. campaign to confront and roll back anti-Semitism – and the contrast to Canada. By coincidence, also two weeks ago Mohammed Hashim, CEO of the taxpayer-funded Canadian Race Relations Foundation, told the Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights that any current promises to keep Canada’s Jewish population safe are based on “hope”. As first recounted by Blacklock’s Reporter, Hashim did denounce Canada’s escalating anti-Semitism. Yet he then framed ensuring that Canada remains “a place of safety” for the nation’s approximately 400,000 Jews as a “difficult aspiration” – rather than, say, as a solemn duty to be carried out at all costs. Canada’s top race-relations official seemed to be telling Canada’s Jews no longer to count on their own government.

Jewish citizens of both countries have increasing reasons for fear. Anti-Semitism, its clouds gathering throughout the Western world for the past 20 or so years, burst forth into an unending storm after the Hamas massacre of more than 1,200 Jews on October 7, 2023. Today, cataloguing all of the anti-Semitic words and deeds racked up in Canada in the last two-plus years would fill books; Statistics Canada confirms that hate crimes against Jews have proliferated. Merely describing the various types almost exceeds the scope of an article such as this one. A few examples illustrate.

A history of hate: Jewish Canadians have long been the main target of crimes against religious groups; following the October 7, 2023 Hamas massacre, these attacks spiked further. (Source of data: Statistics Canada )

First and foremost, the Carney government must stop the continuous political signalling that Palestinians and Muslims are almost always the victims, that Israel is borderline illegitimate, that Jews are at fault in nearly any dispute, and that hostility and aggression against Jews are somehow understandable responses to Muslim grievances. And then substantively, the nation’s political leaders at all levels must consider the numerous steps being taken in the U.S. right now to counter anti-Semitism, many of which could be readily copied and pasted into Canada virtually without modification. The measures range across legislation, education, organization, leadership, financing, peaceful protests, media campaigns and enforcement/punishment.

The inspiring and instructive U.S. campaign to combat Jew-hatred will be the focus of Part II, coming in early January.

Lynne Cohen is a non-practising lawyer and journalist. She has written six books, four of them published, including the ghost-written Holocaust memoir The Life of Moshele Der Zinger: How My Singing Saved My Life.

Source of main image: Yan Parisien/Shutterstock.