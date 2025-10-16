Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international enemies.

You don’t have to receive posts about Israel & Palestine if you aren’t interested in the subject matter or don’t like my position on current issues.

To ensure you don’t receive any more posts like this one, unsubscribe from this section in either of the following ways:

1. Click “unsubscribe“ at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

Although lots of Israelis immediately cracked open bottles of champagne to celebrate the exchange of hundreds of Palestinean criminals for the last of the hostages held by Hamas since the bloody invasion of the Promised Land on October 7, 2023, it is incredibly naive to believe that this will be the first step in a lasting peace between Israel and its many Middle Eastern foes, at least according to Anthony Koch’s National Post take on Donald Trump et al’s proposed peace plan, brief excerpts from which appear below.

Anthony Koch

National Post

October 10, 2025

The prospect of the hostages returning is cause for celebration, but the end of the war is not.

Covered in prayer shawls, men dance and hold the four items used as a symbol on the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, in Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting in Gaza, on Friday. Photo by Ariel Schalit/AP Photo

All Jews are cautiously rejoicing in light of the announced return of the hostages. This is a sacred moment, a flicker of light in a long and merciless night. There are few sights more beautiful than that of a captive returning home. In their faces, we see not only survival but something divine, the endurance of a people who, no matter how often the world tries to break them, refuse to disappear.

While celebrating this deliverance is right, it would be wrong to mistake it for peace.

I have seen this movie too many times before, and every time it ends the same way — with funerals, not festivals. While the hostages’ return will be a win, the deal that delivered them is not. It is another act in the long play of wishful thinking that has haunted Israel since Oslo, and it will, I fear, lead us once again down the road to tragedy.

There is no peace to be found in negotiations that ask Israel to trust those who have never stopped trying to annihilate it.