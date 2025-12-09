Igor Stravinsky is the pen name for a Canadian teacher and public commentator who would surely be attacked, even fired by his school board, were his true identity known.





… reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people is only possible if we base policy and action on the truth, not fairy tales, hearsay, anecdotes, or baseless ideologies. We need facts, evidence, and reasoned debate. A good start would be for people to stop referring to North America as “Turtle Island”.



September 16, 2025

Belief in exceptionalism is the single greatest barrier to Indigenous health and prosperity

As another school year rolls out, we can hope a more honest and realistic portrait of Canadian history will start to take shape in our schools. Students have been brainwashed into believing that Canada was a racist state bent on the extermination of Indigenous people, who were peaceful and wise, living in harmony with nature and each other. But reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people is only possible if we base policy and action on the truth, not fairy tales, hearsay, anecdotes, or ideologies. We need facts, evidence, and reasoned debate. A good start would be for people to stop referring to North America as “Turtle Island”.

Calling it that is essentially to call the current geopolitical organization of the world invalid. If Canada, the United States, and other Western countries are in fact illegitimate, then that means national and international laws are also null and void. So, unless you are the direct descendent of an aboriginal person who was alive before first contact with Europeans, you are just a guest here- a second-class citizen at best. Non-Indigenous Canadians will simply never accept that. Nor should they.

In any case, “Turtle Island” is a nonsensical name on several levels. Firstly, North America is a continent, not an island. It is connected to South America by the Isthmus of Panama, which means it is not even surrounded by water. In any case an island is defined as a land mass surrounded by water that is part of a tectonic plate such as Greenland which is part of the North American Plate, thus is not a continent.

Then there is the fact that Indigenous North Americans were oblivious to the geography of the vast continent on which they lived. Like people everywhere in the distant past, they only knew the area they lived in, which could be substantial in the case of nomads, but was still a tiny fraction of North America's 20+ million square kilometers. Of course, they knew nothing about the geography of the world with its 7 continents and 5 oceans.

Most importantly, the Turtle Island creation story is a myth believed by a particular cultural group. There is nothing wrong with believing in myths: I personally believe in the myth of human rights, as most Canadians do (pre-contact Indigenous people certainly did not). Myths are powerful: Our common belief in human rights has helped to make the Western world contain the safest and most prosperous societies ever. But when our institutions subscribe to myths not shared by the majority of Canadians, they are choosing to elevate one culture’s belief system above all others.

In the past, the Christian religion was regarded as the one true religion in Canada by most people, and the spiritual beliefs of Indigenous people were often denigrated as primitive superstition. But elevating Indigenous spirituality in our secularized 21st century world by treating it as a knowledge acquisition system equivalent to (or superior to) the scientific method is an attempt to correct for that past ethnocentrism. This is Critical Theory in action: It always strives to alleviate past wrongs with present wrongs, a formula for social disaster if ever there was one.

Myths are often absurd if taken literally. The name “Turtle Island” comes from a Huron creation story, the gist of which is that Aataentsic (Sky Woman), a pregnant supernatural being, fell through a hole in the sky from her celestial realm down toward the primordial sea where she landed on the back of a very large turtle. The great turtle, having witnessed her fall, had commanded other sea creatures to pile up dirt from the seafloor onto its back to break her fall, and birds flew up and grabbed hold of her dress to ease her down. She later gave birth to a daughter who was impregnated by the turtle and herself gave birth to twins, one good and one evil, who shaped the world as we know it. There are a variety of versions of this story, and perhaps they contain wisdom when properly understood metaphorically. From a cultural standpoint, they may have value, but they are certainly not factual. Either way, no one should be obliged to believe in any of them.

Also, given that a multitude of distinct Indigenous cultures existed over the millennia prior to first contact with Europeans, and even at first contact there were many, it can be safely said that it was a minority for whom this creation story was part of their culture. Why such scant mention of all those other Indigenous creation stories, for example those of the Anishinaabe or the Haida? Because it suits Indigenous activists to portray Indigenous people as a monolith: Simple, peaceful, people who lived blissfully in harmony with nature and one another until the nasty Europeans came along and ruined everything.

This is of course nonsense. Indigenous people lived in complex societies full of contradictions who did whatever they had to for their survival, just like all preindustrial people everywhere else. The idea that they were, and by extension are, inherently exceptional in any way is deeply racist.

That societal complexity was demonstrated by the Hurons, who believed that their dreams commanded them to do things, like acquiring objects that belonged to others or demanding that young people dance naked for them. Dreams they did not understand were interpreted by a shaman. If the shaman determined that someone was a witch, that person might be killed. Hurons engaged in gambling games and it was not uncommon for men to lose all they possessed. They believed that playing lacrosse could stop disease epidemics.

Prior to the fur trade, the Hurons and their neighbors were engaged in perpetual warfare motivated by the thirst for revenge and status. The objective was to capture or kill as many people as possible- men and women of all ages and even kids were fair game. While women and children taken captive were often assimilated into the band, men were typically publicly tortured to death; the victim's suffering dragged out for days. When he finally died, the victim was cut up into pieces, cooked, and eaten.

While there is much to admire about precontact Indigenous people, who were able to survive in a challenging environment with little more than their wits, it must be acknowledged that life was harsh and unforgiving. It was a daily struggle just to stay alive and while life no doubt had its pleasant moments, death by any number of horrendous means was always just around the corner.

Certainly, Europeans had much to learn from the Indigenous tribes they encountered about how to survive here, for example sources of vitamin C to ward off scurvy in the winter months. Life was definitely very hard for the settlers in those early years, which is why, today, the descendants of those Europeans have no desire to live the way their ancestors did. None of us are engaged in agriculture or animal husbandry as it was practiced back then. We have all found our place in the modern socio-economic system. We admire our ancestors, but also recognize how difficult life was then and how lucky we are to live today. The social ills so common among Indigenous people today are the result of the fact that so many of them have failed to do likewise. A modern way of life is just not possible living in a run-down shack in the middle of nowhere.

Our kids deserve to learn the full truth about pre-contact Indigenous people and how all people, Indigenous and Non-Indigenous alike, lived in the centuries that have passed since first contact between these two peoples. To be sure, with the benefit of hindsight, the Government of Canada could have done more to help Indigenous people make the transition from the stone age to the modern age, but reconciliation demands that Indigenous leaders, themselves fully integrated and living well, must acknowledge that they have also failed their own people in many ways.

A history seen through a critical lens which sees Non-Indigenous People as evil oppressors and Indigenous People as helpless victims will not lead to reconciliation, which is the reestablishment of friendly relations. That cannot happen unless both parties are completely honest with each other, and themselves.

