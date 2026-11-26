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Hymie

The United Nations General Assembly’s condemnation of Israel, led by a walkout during Netanyahu’s speech, is criticized for its hypocrisy by Pat Johnson. He highlights the human rights abuses of other countries, such as China, Iran, and Syria, which the UN either does not address or downplays compared to unproven, distorted, exaggerated, or fabricated abuses by Israel. Why is this happening? Johnson argues that the disproportionate focus on Israel reflects a broader issue of antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

​Pat Johnson

Pat’s BEATEN WITH A SHTICK

September 26, 2026

The world assembles to condemn one people. And what a coincidence. It’s the Jews again.

Netanyahu at the UN: Macklemore gets bigger audiences than this guy.

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I am no fan of Benjamin Netanyahu. I don’t write a lot about my issues with him because that’s not really my beat. The entire world is wailing and gnashing their teeth about him. I’ve got bigger fish to fry: Like the fact that Netanyahu is probably, to a large extent, just the symptom of a larger anti-Zionist (and antisemitic) phenomenon. In other words, for whatever legitimate reasons you can find to condemn Bibi, a lot of the hostility is based simply on the fact that he is the symbol of a country that a huge chunk of the world has decided to cast as civilization’s greatest embodiment of evil. There’s lots to criticize about him. But I am a defender of Israel, and there are enough people savaging that country, its leader, and its existence.

That’s not a lynch scene I’m going to be a part of.

Anyways, along comes the United Nations General Assembly this week [September 8-28], and the big story is that most of the audience of diplomats, heads of state and associated poohbahs got up and walked out in protest when Netanyahu spoke. At least 70 delegations, according to most reports.

Leader after leader ascends the green-marble podium to invoke international law, human dignity, justice, oppression and the sacred principles of the UN Charter. The United Nations General Assembly is the great annual festival of human rights.

Bahahahahaha.

The laugh line comes from the fact that representatives of governments with the most grotesque human-rights atrocities joined the chorus — overwhelmingly condemning the one (Jewish) state for made-up “crimes.” The hypocrisy on display at the UN is like the UN building itself: lots of glass, very little self-reflection.

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A quick survey of some of this week’s featured presenters at the General Assembly …

China — Vice-President Han Zheng attended the General Debate this week. In Xinjiang, the UN human-rights office has documented large-scale arbitrary detention, torture and severe systematic restrictions targeting Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities; its 2022 assessment said the abuses “may constitute crimes against humanity.” (Isn’t the qualifier “may” rich when Israel is unequivocally condemned by the world for a faux genocide?)

Iran — President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke, even as Iran continues its festival of executions, arbitrary detention, torture and violent repression of dissent. Then, of course, there’s the woman thing. Like Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and a bunch of other places that went uncondemned this week at the GA, half the population of Iran is basically forced to dress like hotel blackout curtains.

Syria — President Ahmed al-Sharaa spoke this week. Good riddance to the Assads, but large-scale summary executions and other attacks against Alawite civilians continue, as well as killings, abductions and extrajudicial executions affecting Druze communities. But never mind that! The (Jewish) democracy next door is defending itself!

Ethiopia — President Taye Atske Selassie addressed the Assembly. Ethiopia remains affected by severe abuses arising from conflicts in Tigray, Amhara and elsewhere; past UN investigations found possible war crimes and crimes against humanity by multiple parties. Interestingly, the word “genocide” is deeply contested here — unlike in Gaza, where the feigned “genocide” is accepted as fact by much of the world.

Myanmar — The situation of the minority Rohingya people has further deteriorated amid continuing violence by the military. (Myanmar’s UN representative, Kyaw Moe Tun, is an opponent of the military junta, not its spokesman, and he didn’t speak at the UNGA.) But not a single other speaker addressed these atrocities from the podium. Not one. The Great Human Rights Defender™ Emanuel Macron was mum on this, saving his rage to dis Israel.

Sudan — The country is experiencing some of the most extreme atrocities in the world: mass civilian killings, ethnic targeting, sexual violence, torture, forced displacement and starvation. Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan did not deliver his scheduled UNGA speech because the U.S. did not issue his visa in time. But no one spoke up on behalf of his beleaguered people because they’re not today’s haute cause. Spain’s self-righteous spokesmodel Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez lambasted Israel but maybe he doesn’t know where Sudan is or what’s happening there.

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There were a couple of other notable notables.

There was something almost surreal about watching Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lecture the United Nations about Palestinian suffering while his own government was, almost simultaneously, conducting one of the world’s most sweeping crackdowns on LGBTQ+ people. Erdoğan devoted substantial attention at the UN to Gaza and the West Bank, denouncing what he called the injustices inflicted on Palestinians and urging greater international pressure on Israel and blah blah blah.

Then there is Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose government criminalizes sex between men, has considered legislation restricting the “promotion” of LGBTQ+ rights, and has been accused by Human Rights Watch of arbitrary arrests, intimidation of journalists and opposition figures, and intensifying repression.

Similarly, Uganda has one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ+ legal regimes: its 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Act criminalizes consensual same-sex relations, allows life imprisonment and, for certain offences classified as “aggravated homosexuality,” the death penalty, while also criminalizing the “promotion of homosexuality.” Note that Susan Sarandon did not get arrested protesting Uganda — even though every gay person there is effectively a Dead Man Walking.

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I await the thunderous outrage from Queers for Palestine to governments that jail, intimidate or legally marginalize queer people. So far, the thunder is muted.

Meanwhile, inside the chamber, did sanctimonious delegates walk out on these bargain-bin Bonapartes and swaggering strongmen?

Nope. While delegates performed their moral pageant against Israel at the United Nations, they remained comfortably seated to listen to representatives of Venezuela, where opponents disappear into prisons; Burundi, where political diversity has been strangled; Libya, where torture, arbitrary detention and horrific abuses of migrants persist; Equatorial Guinea, long notorious for repression and alleged torture; Rwanda, accused of backing an armed group implicated in atrocities in Congo; Guinea, where critics, journalists and opposition figures face detention and intimidation; Vietnam, a one-party state holding scores of political prisoners; Qatar and Kuwait, where migrant workers remain vulnerable to exploitation and fundamental freedoms are sharply constrained; Yemen and Somalia, devastated by conflicts in which civilians have endured detention, torture, disappearance and indiscriminate violence; Bangladesh, still grappling with political repression and attacks on minorities; and Pakistan, where journalists disappear, religious minorities are terrorized under blasphemy laws and dissent can bring arrest.

These were not pariah states shouting through the windows of the UN; their leaders and representatives were at the microphone. Yet the grand theatrical gesture of moral revulsion was reserved for Israel. The hypocrisy is so dense CERN should be applying for a research grant.

When Netanyahu approached the podium Thursday, most of the delegations peacocked out of the room.

The only other walkouts in the entire vaudeville of virtue-signalling were Cuba and Iran boycotting the US president.

No one, according to reports, walked out on the speeches when the thugs from Iran, Uganda, Qatar, Vietnam, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, or the other (non-Zionist) hoodlums took the floor.

As I mentioned in my previous post, I’ve been travelling a bit lately. And it seems you can’t go anywhere without being slapped in the face by hate-Israel propaganda.

But not a swath of spray-paint or a chant of the chatterati is wasted on the panorama of predations taking place against non-Palestinians worldwide.

No sooner was I over my jetlag than along comes the UN General Assembly and the anecdotal obsession I’d witnessed in my travels is made flesh in the world’s parliament in Manhattan.

In a world of carnage and calamity, the proverbial Martian arriving in New York this week would have assumed Palestinians were the only people in the world suffering, that Israelis (and Jews) were the only villains on the planet.

That is not only a disaster for Israel. It is a tragedy for the UN, once the great hope of civilization and now a laughingstock of selective outrage and unparalleled hypocrisy.

If you do not recognize the antisemitism in this, it’s because you’re swimming in it. You don’t understand antisemitism the way a fish doesn’t understand water.

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