Cory Morgan forcefully argues that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) has been contributing to a national crisis in Canada. In particular, he asserts that UNDRIP’s principles, such as full autonomy for reserves and the right to block development on traditional lands, have led to harmful socio-economic issues and hindered economic growth. Morgan believes that UNDRIP should be denounced and opposed, advocating instead for equal status and authority between all races in Canada, an assertion I totally support.

From consultation to consent — why UNDRIP has become a national veto crisis.

Indigenous Drummers. Image courtesy of Wikimedia

Cory Morgan

Western Standard

January 11, 2026

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was a resolution adopted by the UN in 2007. Canada was still under sane governance at the time and was one of the few UN members that voted against it. Canada shed the pretenses of sanity in 2015 and fully endorsed UNDRIP in 2016. The nation is paying a terrible price for the endorsement today. While UNDRIP is not legally binding, its principles have contributed to the indigenous policy catastrophe Canada is enduring.

UNDRIP isn’t just an aspirational document that can be ignored. Provinces must denounce and openly oppose recognizing the plan. The document entrenches a sense of victimhood and entitlement within a minority population that is already a socioeconomic basket case within Canada. Reserve corruption and appalling living conditions will never be addressed in a country binding itself with the absurd mandates of UNDRIP.

To begin with, UNDRIP calls for full autonomy and self-government on reserves. That all sounds dandy, except that all efforts of self-government within Canada’s reserve system have been an abject failure. UNDRIP inspired Trudeau to remove provisions for fiscal oversight on native reserves, and the results have been predictable. Blank cheques given to bands have not led to the improvement of any conditions on most reserves except for those sitting on the top of the local hierarchy. People live in squalor while a bandit class lives the high life, and there’s no way to correct the issue. Giving all the authority to the reserves for self-government while giving them none of the responsibility for it has failed the people living on the reserves, and the people living off the reserves but paying the bills.

UNDRIP affirms the rights of indigenous peoples to their “traditional lands” and resources. Traditional land refers to every square inch of North America. This has led to the crippling of economic development in the resource sectors across Canada.