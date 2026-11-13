REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
5h

Ms. Widdowson is not alone in facing such an ordeal... I've been there, too!

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

https://mises.org/profile/luc-lelievre

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Jim McMurtry's avatar
Jim McMurtry
4h

Frances Widdowson is the most important academic in Canada today!

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