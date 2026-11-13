Dr. Frances Widdowson’s new documentary, “A University Unhinged,” exposes the University of Lethbridge’s attempts to silence debate about the Kamloops 215 unmarked graves claim. Widdowson, who has faced opposition including arrest and defamation lawsuits, argues that the university has prioritized political correctness over free speech. The documentary highlights the broader issue of free speech on university campuses, citing similar incidents at the University of Calgary.

Dr. Frances Widdowson’s new documentary exposes how far the University of Lethbridge has gone to silence debate about the false Kamloops 215 unmarked graves claim.

DREA HUMPHREY | OCTOBER 21, 2026 | NEWS ANALYSIS |

Dr. Frances Widdowson has been shouted down, arrested and literally smudged out of the University of Lethbridge. All because she challenged the politically correct but false claim that 215 children’s remains were found buried in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Now she’s exposing what the state-funded school has done to silence ideas and debate in her new documentary, A University Unhinged. The independent film, produced by Widdowson and directed by Simon Hergott, follows her fight that began in 2023, when Lethbridge cancelled a talk she’d been invited to give. Every time she went back, it got worse: mobs, a six-hour standoff, being carried out by police, and finally handcuffs for trying to have coffee with a student.

The mob, meanwhile, faced nothing. “The police never charged or trespassed anyone. I was the only one who got any kind of, you know, disciplinary treatment,” Widdowson told me.

It isn’t just Lethbridge. Last month, I joined Dr. Tom Flanagan at the University of Calgary for a free speech debate on the same question. For about an hour and a half, students on both sides talked it out peacefully. Nobody at our table denied the harm children suffered in residential schools.

Then a mob moved in, shouted us down as “racist residential school deniers”, and a masked, trans-identifying individual, assaulted Flanagan by pouring a water bottle over the elderly professor’s head and soaking me in the process. Calgary police refused to pursue charges but Rebel News is still looking into legal options to not let it go.

Widdowson isn’t letting it go either. She’s suing the University of Lethbridge and its faculty association for defamation. She says the faculty association accused her of lying, intending to harm students and being motivated by hate.

Now they’ll have to prove it in court.

Here is the documentary:

Rebel News’s new Orange Shirt Day merch sparked a firestorm. Liberal members of government and other bad-faith critics called it “denialism,” while Drea and her family were bombarded with hateful and even threatening messages.

So Drea has an apology to make: she’s sorry she didn’t investigate the whole thing sooner.

Now Drea’s following the money behind reconciliation — including $33.1 billion in federal spending — travelling to remote reserves, digging through records and asking where all that money is actually going.

Drea was one of the first journalists to dig into the claims coming out of Kamloops, culminating in her documentary Kamloops: The Buried Truth. Years later, the questions she raised still haven’t gone away. Now she’s looking into the whole reconciliation industry.

Please chip in to help Drea follow the money and uncover the truth.

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Copyright © 2026 Rebel News. All Rights Reserved.

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