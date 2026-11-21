The former Kamloops Indian Residential School, an institution the RCMP Task Force cited below thoroughly investigated.

Nina Green sent two highly informative emails raising an important question about the filming of the pseudo-documentary Sugarcanewere to members of the House and Commons, members of the Senate, and other parties.

Feel free to share this post with others.

University of Calgary Department of Political Science screening of fraudulent documentary Sugarcane

Nina Green

November 20, 2026

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Date: Fri, 20 Nov 2026 at 16:48

Subject: Re: University of Calgary Department of Political Science screening of fraudulent documentary Sugarcane

To: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Dear Member of Parliament,

The email below indicates that there should be an investigation into the filming of Sugarcane.

As the attached fact check document establishes [see at the bottom of this piece], during the filming of Sugarcane the RCMP allowed Charlene Belleau and Whitney Spearing to personally access RCMP files:

RCMP officer speaking to Belleau and Spearing: You know, to be clear, the RCMP doesn’t do this. Um, we don’t allow, you know, civilians, if you will, to look at our files and potentially take things away. It’s not something that we do. But um, you know, if not now, when?

Belleau and Spearing’s personal access to these RCMP files occurred at a time (circa 2022) when the RCMP Task Force’s Final Report on its 8-year investigation between 1995-2003 of all fifteen BC Indian residential schools had still not been released to the public. In fact, the RCMP itself never did release the Task Force Final Report. Although the Final Report was written in 2003, the public had no access to it until Patrick White of the Globe and Mail obtained a redacted copy through an Access to Information request, and the Investigative Journalism Foundation subsequently released the Report itself.

Why did the RCMP never release the 2003 Task Force Final Report?

That question has not been answered.

Was the Report suppressed because the 8-year investigation into all 15 of BC’s Indian Residential Schools resulted in almost no new convictions, despite the RCMP’s vigorous and exhaustive investigation of every allegation, and despite the unprecedented tracking down by the RCMP (through a hired researcher, Christine Mellema) of hundreds of private Canadian citizens who had worked at the schools?

Whatever the reason, the RCMP suppressed a Report which would have enlightened the Canadian public about the fact that the vast majority of allegations about BC’s 15 Indian residential schools could not be substantiated or verified.

While keeping the Canadian public in the dark about the Report’s findings, the RCMP allowed Charlene Belleau and Whitney Spearing to access RCMP investigation files into the St Joseph’s Indian Residential School in Williams Lake while they were filming Sugarcane, a pseudo-documentary which purported to be about a ‘pattern of infanticide’ at St Joseph’s, but which was in reality an exploitative film about director Julian Brave NoiseCat’s Indian grandmother, Antoinette Archie, who was impregnated by her eventual Indian husband, Ray Peters, and who after giving birth put her newborn male baby into the St Joseph’s outdoor incinerator, where it was discovered by the school’s dairyman and saved from death. The baby grew up to be director Julian Brave NoiseCat’s father, the Indian carver, Ed Archie NoiseCat. All of this is thoroughly documented in the attached fact check of Sugarcane.

It seems obvious that Members of Parliament need to inquire into what happened here. Why was the RCMP Task Force Final Report into BC’s 15 Indian residential schools suppressed when it would have revealed to the public that the vast majority of the allegations made about the BC schools could not be substantiated despite the most intensive investigation possible into them by RCMP officers who were determined to secure convictions if the evidence warranted it?

And why, when the RCMP had the Final Report in its possession which negated everything Charlene Belleau and Whitney Spearing were trying to ‘prove’ in Sugarcane about a mythical ‘pattern of infanticide’ at St Joseph’s, did the RCMP allow Belleau and Spearing personal access to RCMP files to assist them in their quest?

Nina Green

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Nina Green <ninagreen1550@gmail.com>

Date: Wed, 18 Nov 2026 at 12:50

Subject: Re: Political Science Department screening of fraudulent documentary Sugarcane

To: [members of the University of Calgary Political Science Department whose email addresses I’ve removed]

Dear Members of the University of Calgary Department of Political Science,

An announcement states that the Department is hosting a screening this evening of the pseudo-documentary Sugarcane. The contact person is Dr Lisa Young.

The central premise of the film is that Sugarcane director Julian Brave NoiseCat’s grandmother (never identified by name in the film, although shown onscreen), a student at St Joseph’s Indian Residential School in Williams Lake, was impregnated by a priest at the school, and that the newborn infant (a male) was thrown by the priest or other school staff into the school’s incinerator. Moreover the documentary states that this was a pattern at the school.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Sugarcane director Julian Brave NoiseCat’s grandmother, Antoinette Archie, was 20 years old at the time of the birth, and had not been a student at St Joseph’s for several years. Moreover she was impregnated by an Indian man, her eventual husband, Ray Peters, who at last count had 17 children by 5 different women. For some reason which is not explained in Sugarcane (or anywhere), Antoinette Archie chose to return to the school to give birth, and after the birth, she put her baby in the outdoor incinerator at the school. Fortunately for the baby, although it was summer, and staff and students were absent from the school, the school’s dairyman heard the baby’s cries, and rescued it. The baby grew up to be Ed Archie NoiseCat, Julian’s father. Antoinette Archie went to jail for a year for the crime of putting her baby in the St Joseph’s incinerator.

Sugarcane is deceptively crafted in a way which obscures all these hard facts, but they have been thoroughly documented in the attached fact check document, which was circulated earlier to all Senators, Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Legislatures, journalists, and the Academy of Motion Pictures.

It appears the University of Calgary Political Science Department has been thoroughly deceived about this pseudo-documentary.

Please share the attached fact check documentary with all attendees at the screening this evening so that the Department does not deliberately mislead attendees about the film.

Sincerely,

Nina Green