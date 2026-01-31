Distinguished scholar Tom Flanagan reminds us that despite the debunking of the initial discovery of 215 burial sites near a former residential school in Kamloops, claims of unmarked graves continue to pop up across Canada.

These claims, he rightly argues, often lack concrete evidence, relying on ground-penetrating radar results and archival material without exhumations or the public release of data.

Flanagan’s analysis complements the findings in the blockbuster documentary Making a Killing:

December 2, 2025

This lack of transparency fuels never-ending victimhood narratives and public doubt, hindering progress towards understanding the past, let alone reconciliation with the indigenous people making these outrageous claims.

Troy Media

September 12, 2025

After years of claims, Canadians are still left questioning whether remains will ever be found

In May 2021, the Kamloops First Nation announced the discovery of 215 burial sites near a former residential school—a claim that sparked global headlines about “mass graves” and left Ottawa’s flag at half mast for five months.

We now know this was a mistake. A group of researchers, myself included, published Grave Error, laying out the reasons for skepticism. The ground-penetrating radar (GPR) results had almost certainly been misread, confusing thousands of feet of buried weeping tile in the orchard with human burials.