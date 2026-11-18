Please find below an original piece written by Barry Kirkham about the zeal of Madam Justice Burke of the Supreme Court of BC, delivered on June 8, 2026, to fabricate a breach of the “duty to consult” indigenous claimants when it comes to land claims, why this legal expert calls this fabrication “judicial abuse.”

The duty to consult can lead to judicial abuse

D. Barry Kirkham

REAL Indigenous Report

November 17, 2026

In the Dorchester Review, Winter 2025, I summarized the law on the duty to consult. Essentially, this “duty” — which is entirely a creation of the judiciary — is owed to any Indian band whenever any project may affect their claimed traditional territory. Virtually all of BC is subject to overlapping claims from BC’s 200-plus Indian bands.

The duty includes a duty to accommodate any band’s concerns, if reasonable. The courts have paid lip service to the notion that the bands do not have a veto over a project, provided the duty to consult and accommodate is discharged. If a judge finds the duty has not been discharged, the project can be delayed or nullified.

I concluded that the courts had so abused the “duty” that it has become a virtual veto, a formidable weapon which any Indian band can use to demand Danegeld.

A decision of Madam Justice Burke of the Supreme Court of BC, delivered June 8, 2026, makes it clear that the judges are prepared to go to any extent, however unreasonable and extreme, and regardless of an overriding public interest, to fabricate a breach of this “duty”: Tsetsaut Skii Km Las Ha Nation v BC 2026 SCBC 1042. The facts of this case are astonishing.

The judge describes the project as “the world’s largest undeveloped gold project.” If developed, it will contribute almost $50 billion to the economy. Both the federal and provincial governments have declared the project to be “a critical mineral project.” (para 4).

In 2008, the operator, Seabridge Gold Inc., acquired ownership of the land and started the process. Three Indian bands, including Tsetsaut, claim that parts of the project are in their traditional territory. Their claims to the territory on which the project exists are overlapping. The bands differ significantly on the boundaries of their respective territories.