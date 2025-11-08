Canada’s Land Rights Are at Risk: Here’s How to Fight Back

The Cowichan Tribes v. Canada decision jeopardizes private property in B.C. and potentially the entire country. Sign the petition demanding leaders protect Canadian land.

Drea Humphrey

Rebel News

November 2, 2025

YOUR LAND COULD BE NEXT!

If frozen bank accounts, burned churches, and censored dissent didn’t, this should open your eyes to Canada’s reality.

The Cowichan Tribes v. Canada ruling in B.C. Supreme Court granted Aboriginal title over private land in Richmond, including homes, condos, and golf courses. Property owners were not notified that their titles were at risk until it was too late.

Already, a homeowner and a company have reported trouble renewing a mortgage and securing financing after courts ruled some fee simple titles “defective and invalid.”

The B.C. NDP government claims it will fight hard to appeal this decision, yet it unanimously struck down a bill to protect private landowners.

Politicians adopting globalist UN policies like UNDRIP and B.C.’s DRIPA reshape our laws based on race, prioritizing ideology over equality.

We’ve gone from “unceded territory” land acknowledgments to land appropriation, dividing rather than reconciling people.

If this ruling stands, private land across the country could be vulnerable to aboriginal title claims based on oral testimonies.

Our leaders must take a stand for ALL private and public land today!

Please, go to EndLandGrabs.com to sign the petition demanding that our elected officials:

Prohibit land acknowledgments that deny Canada’s sovereignty by elected officials and public servants during official duties. Propose and pass legislation that increases private landowner protections, including mandatory notification for property claims. Abolish all UNDRIP-inspired laws and policies, replacing them with measures benefiting all Canadians.

Rebel News journalists will submit the petition to senior politicians who can, and should, make the change.

Across British Columbia — and now right inside the City of Richmond — private, fee-simple land that Canadians bought, paid taxes on, and built their lives around is being put in legal limbo because of UNDRIP, B.C.’s DRIPA legislation, and court decisions that elevate race-based, unelected authorities over ordinary homeowners. This is not reconciliation — it’s the slow, administrative expropriation of Canadians’ property without notice, consent, or meaningful political accountability. We are calling on B.C. and federal officials to repeal or amend laws that enable these “land grabs,” to defend fee-simple title in court, and to restore one equal set of laws for 100% of Canadians. Add your name to tell our governments: property rights are human rights — and if we lose those, we lose Canada.

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Reader’s Comment:

As one who has worked hard to buy a house, I resent these land acknowledgements. I bought my property fairly and properly. Why should some opportunist indigenous person come along and take my house and yard just because some long-ago hunter killed a deer here? Imagine if I dispossessed some Muslim in Europe because of my ancestors. Wouldn’t that be just as unfair if that person paid money for that land legally?

