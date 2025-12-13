REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Chittick's avatar
John Chittick
3h

That clip is preaching to the choir on this site. When the mainstream media picks up on it we have made some progress. I suspect we will see the loss of social contract of consent of the governed in BC or a change in government before it gets real interesting as the Chiefs and their grievance industry which includes the NDP (and essentially the institutional left) are obsessed with inverting apartheid rather than eliminating it. IOW, I give it a 50% chance of eventual civil war over this issue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Hymie Rubenstein
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture