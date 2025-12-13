VIDEO: Are some BC First Nations covering up a scheme to mislead the public re: alleged “unmarked graves” at Kamloops Residential School?

David Brett, editor

The New Westminster Times

December 12, 2025

“Yes,” says NWT Editor David Brett, citing the New Westminster Senior Secondary School GPR case. “People should be shocked.”

Please watch his short video below if you want to test his “shocking” assertion.

I place “shocking” in quotation marks, not to diminish Brett’s revelations, but because such specious beliefs enunciated by indigenous leaders and activists, nearly all supported by provincial and federal government leaders, have become a dime a dozen under the reign of DEI wokeness.

Drain Lines” or “Probable Burial?” On the top, GPR image from 2017 Golder Report re: graves at New Westminster’s High School. Below it, GPR slide from 2021 Kamloops “mass grave” bombshell media presentation — similar depth and shape but wildly different interpretations.

Image from the 2017 Golder Report

Image from 2021 Kamloops GPR Report

6:32 PM · Dec 12, 2025

https://x.com/NewWestTimes/status/1999635462223180093?s=20