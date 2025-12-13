BREAKING VIDEO: Are some BC First Nations covering up a scheme to mislead the public re: alleged "unmarked graves" at Kamloops Residential School?
VIDEO: Are some BC First Nations covering up a scheme to mislead the public re: alleged “unmarked graves” at Kamloops Residential School?
David Brett, editor
The New Westminster Times
December 12, 2025
“Yes,” says NWT Editor David Brett, citing the New Westminster Senior Secondary School GPR case. “People should be shocked.”
Please watch his short video below if you want to test his “shocking” assertion.
I place “shocking” in quotation marks, not to diminish Brett’s revelations, but because such specious beliefs enunciated by indigenous leaders and activists, nearly all supported by provincial and federal government leaders, have become a dime a dozen under the reign of DEI wokeness.
Drain Lines” or “Probable Burial?” On the top, GPR image from 2017 Golder Report re: graves at New Westminster’s High School. Below it, GPR slide from 2021 Kamloops “mass grave” bombshell media presentation — similar depth and shape but wildly different interpretations.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Image from the 2017 Golder Report
Image from 2021 Kamloops GPR Report
Taken from https://x.com/NewWestTimes/status/1999638534748012855?s=20
Copy the following link into your browser to view this explosive video:
https://x.com/NewWestTimes/status/1999635462223180093?s=20
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That clip is preaching to the choir on this site. When the mainstream media picks up on it we have made some progress. I suspect we will see the loss of social contract of consent of the governed in BC or a change in government before it gets real interesting as the Chiefs and their grievance industry which includes the NDP (and essentially the institutional left) are obsessed with inverting apartheid rather than eliminating it. IOW, I give it a 50% chance of eventual civil war over this issue.