Kindly distribute this 110% accurate video from Mark Milke, founder and president of the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, as widely as you possibly can.

Milke is a public policy analyst and author of six books, over 70 studies, and over 1,000 columns published in the last 25 years. His policy work has been published by numerous think tanks in Canada and internationally. He is editor of the Aristotle Foundation’s first book, The 1867 Project: Why Canada Should Be Cherished–Not Cancelled. Mark is also the past- president of the Sir Winston Churchill Society of Calgary, where he drove ahead the commissioning, fundraising, and installation of a statue of Churchill in Calgary on June 6, 2024—the 80th anniversary of D-Day. His sixth book, The Victim Cult: How the culture of blame hurts everyone and wrecks civilizations is an Amazon bestseller. You can find Mark’s columns in media across Canada including in the National Post, Globe and Mail, Maclean’s and also in the United States in National Review.