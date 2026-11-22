Don’t miss watching this short but highly informative Indian Residential School Research Group video, which criticizes the charge that Canada’s Residential Schools committed genocide against their students. The facts, not idle gossip, show whether this was true.
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VIDEO: Common Misconceptions: Was the Residential School System Genocide?
Indian Residential School Research Group
Other IRSRG videos are available here: https://irsrg.ca/videos/, including the first one in this series, found below:
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.