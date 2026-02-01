VIDEO: First Nation Land Claims Threaten Every Property Owner in Canada

Frontier Centre for Public Policy

November 27, 2025

A British Columbia judge handed 800 acres in Richmond to the Cowichan Indian Band — and now Secwépemc Indian Band is asking a court to grant them the entire city of Kamloops and more. Is this the start of a wave that could erase property rights in Canada? If investors can’t trust ownership, who will build anything here? Our economy is on the line, and almost no one is talking about it.

Former Manitoba judge Brian Giesbrecht, Lawyer Bruce Hallsor, and Vice President of Research at the prestigious think tank Frontier Centre for Public Policy, Marco Navarro-Genie, join David Leis, Frontier’s President and CEO, to reveal what’s going on here, and what could come next.

This is a wake-up call every Canadian needs to hear.