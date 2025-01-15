On October 29, 2024, Frances Widdowson, invited by Brock University professors Kevin Gosine, Tamari Kitossa, and Ron Thomson, gave the Tomas Hudlicky Memorial Lecture for Academic Freedom.

The talk was entitled "The 'Grave Error' at Kamloops: How Does it Relate to Academic Freedom?"

There were introductions by Kevin Gosine and Ron Thomson, and a Q and A session during the second hour.

The lecture slides for the talk are available at the following link:

https://wokeacademy.info/frances-widdowsons-the-grave-error-at-kamloops-public-lecture/

The video was shot and edited by Greg Wycliffe and his assistant Dan.

Frances Widdowson was wrongfully terminated from Mount Royal University in December 2021. Her firing was largely related to her criticisms of the prevailing but false narratives about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

She was stripped of her tenured position as an associate professor for making six satirical Tweets and filing what was deemed to be frivolous and vexatious complaints. Two of the Tweets satirized the idea that the residential schools were genocidal. Although Widdowson was found to have been wrongfully terminated, the arbitrator ruled that she could not return to the workplace because her employment relationship with Mount Royal University was no longer viable.

That questionable decision is being appealed to the Alberta Labour Relations Board.

The use of “Grave Error” in the title of Professor Widdowson’s talk refers to the book Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us and the Truth about Residential Schools, a best-selling volume of articles edited by Tom Flanagan and C. P. Champion and published in December of 2023. Both Professor Widdowson and I contributed to the collection.

As for the late Tomas Hudlický, and the memorial lecture on academic freedom named after him, here is an excerpt from an editor's note in an August of 2020 article published by the National Association of Scholars:

“Professor Tomáš Hudlický of Brock University is one of the most accomplished chemists in the subfield of organic synthesis. His essay, ‘Organic Synthesis—Where now?’ is thirty years old. A reflection on the current state of affairs was published by the German chemistry journal Angewandte Chemie. In it, Hudlický expresses reservations about preferential hiring on the basis of race and sex in his field, among other allegedly controversial views. Upon public outcry (mostly on Twitter), the journal removed Hudlický's article, suspended the two editors who reviewed it, and investigated the two referees. Brock University's Provost and Vice-President Academic Greg Finn also issued a statement, condemning Professor Hudlický's statements and thereby permanently damaging his professional reputation.”

On May 10, 2022, Professor Hudlický died from a heart attack. In opening remarks at the Tomas Hudlický Memorial Lecture on Academic Freedom, Professor Ron Thomson explained the anguish that Hudlický had been in due to the university’s failure to defend his academic freedom. Professor Thomson tells the audience about three people who spoke at Professor Hudlický's celebration of life who all “attributed Tomas’ death to the stress that Brock University put him under.”

Brock University professor Tomas Hudlicky. Photo by Brock University

Professor Hudlický may well have died from the destructive anguish caused by his courageous criticism of the pernicious notion called “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Please take the time to watch this video.