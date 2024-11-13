Because the Jews of the world are the REAL indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Don’t miss watching this perceptive video, posted with no paywall, about Israel’s defensive war against its many enemies hell-bent on driving its Jews into the sea.

Israel dealt a crushing blow to Hezbollah, its current main battlefield enemy, a brutal terrorist organization funded almost entirely by the totalitarian theocratic state of Iran, with ground forces successfully advancing into Lebanon, a sovereign entity whose regime it controls.

Meanwhile, Iran has launched its largest airstrike on Israel to date.

Amid the mounting tensions in the Middle East, Israeli scholar Dotan Rousso shares Israel's perspective with Simon Shen, 沈旭暉, a Hong Kong influencer and broadcaster.

Prof. Rousso holds a Ph.D. in law. He has held positions as the head of the research team at the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) and as a state criminal prosecutor in Israel, and he currently teaches philosophy at a university in Canada. He emphasized that Israel's actions against Hezbollah are not an "escalation" but a response to a year of continuous attacks by Hezbollah on Israel's borders, asserting that any responsible government would act similarly.

Dr. Rousso carefully addresses Israel's strategic objectives and any additional variables that might arise in the near future.