Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

According to the introduction to the video below:

Over 90% of Iranians oppose the Islamic Republic. The vast majority want religion out of government completely. Even the regime admits it — 50,000 out of 75,000 mosques in Iran are closed because no one goes anymore. Practicing Muslims have become a minority. Iranians are done. Done with Islam. Done with mullahs.

We just want them gone. How many more times do we have to say it — WE DON’T WANT YOU?

My view is that among the world’s most strident supporters of Islam, the country of Iran and terrorist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and others are countless factually and intellectually challenged, non-Islamic, Jew-hating Western radicals — including legions of university professors and their sycophantic students — captured by a simple-minded victim vs. oppressor narrative financed and propagandized by American billionaires and repressive Middle Eastern countries like Iran and Qatar.

Don’t miss watching this short but compelling video. Posted yesterday, it already has over 12,000 views. Please pass it on to others:

Oct 16, 2026