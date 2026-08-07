Because the Jews of the world — unlike the so-called Palestinians — are among the most ancient inhabitants of the biblical land of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a section to my newsletter titled REAL Israel & Palestine Report, whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A(authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and the Jewish people, wherever they live, and their many regional and international enemies.

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Hymie

Derek Fildebrandt, publisher of the Western Standard, sat down with Israeli Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed at the Calgary Stampede for a tough, wide-ranging interview on Israel-Canada relations, Gaza, rising antisemitism and free speech. Moed responded to collapsing support for Israel in Canada, criticism of Israel’s military actions, concerns over Christian communities in the West Bank and Lebanon, and explained why Israel sees Calgary as a growing partner in technology, AI and cybersecurity.

Western Standard

July 10, 2026

Copy the following link into your web browser to access this provocative conversation: https://www.westernstandard.news/watch/fildebrandt/watch-israeli-ambassador-on-israels-declining-support-from-the-west/74923