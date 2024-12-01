VIDEO: Kamloops "Mass Graves" Controversy: Indigenous Catholic Priest Responds
Indigenous Catholic Priest Responds
An indigenous Roman Catholic Church priest employs Western Enlightenment logic and the scientific method to question the assertion that the remains of 215 children have been discovered in a mass grave beside the long-shuttered Kamloops BC Indian Residential Schools in the widely watched video freely posted below.
Regrettably, few other Catholic priests have been courageous enough to question this outrageous blood libel.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nevertheless, he obliquely implies, without any logic or evidence, that his Church should never have been involved in its noble effort to bring the joys and benefits of Western civilization to Canada’s stone-age aboriginal people.
The priest is heroic because societal forces are arrayed against anyone who questions Indigenous tales from the grave, but he warns against saying that mass murder didn’t happen without evidence. No, the burden of proof is on those who say it did, on the prosecution and not the defence, on those who bear false witness and not on those who oppose it.
This is the most sensible, logical and truthful discussion on this topic that I have heard.Everyone should hear this conversation. There can be no reconciliation without truth. This priest should be honored for his bravery in speaking the truth.