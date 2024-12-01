An indigenous Roman Catholic Church priest employs Western Enlightenment logic and the scientific method to question the assertion that the remains of 215 children have been discovered in a mass grave beside the long-shuttered Kamloops BC Indian Residential Schools in the widely watched video freely posted below.

Regrettably, few other Catholic priests have been courageous enough to question this outrageous blood libel.

Nevertheless, he obliquely implies, without any logic or evidence, that his Church should never have been involved in its noble effort to bring the joys and benefits of Western civilization to Canada’s stone-age aboriginal people.

VIDEO: Kamloops 'Mass Graves' Controversy: Indigenous Catholic Priest Responds