Don’t miss watching this complimentary Western Standard Cory Morgan Show YouTube video titled Kamloops residential school hoax gets swept under the rug!

The clear message of this February 5 Western Standard video is that lies need to be exposed over and over, from different perspectives and by different commentators, until they are finally relegated to the dustbin of thoroughly debunked falsehoods.

And don’t miss reading the accompanying editorial written by Cory Morgan that will be posted this afternoon.