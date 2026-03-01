In the complimentary video at the bottom of this page, Alexander Brown and Caroline Elliott discuss recent court decisions and title claims in B.C., highlighting concerns about UNDRIP’s impact on land, water, and constitutional rights. They argue that Premier David Eby should repeal the legislation or resign, as the situation is causing widespread anxiety, even panic, among British Columbians.

Alexander Brown and Caroline Elliott

Juno News

December 9, 2025

In the latest episode of Not ‘Sorry’ on Juno News, host and Director of the National Citizens Coalition Alexander Brown is joined by Dr. Caroline Elliott of the Public Land Use Society and Aristotle Foundation to break down more bomb-shell land rulings that appear to supersede the rights of Canadians and the rule of law, in favour of Indigenous law and the prioritization of 200+ groups that have no relationship with the democratic process.

Elliott, who unearthed B.C. Premier David Eby’s radical, de-growth, far-left agenda last week in the National Post with a piece titled Was the Cowichan case wrongly decided, which I reposed on December 7, has become a sought-after leader in the common-sense space seeking to push for clarity and the return to respect for the rights of all Canadians, as the future looks uncertain for British Columbian jobs, investment, housing, and Canadian energy projects, provided UNDRIP and DRIPA continue to rule the land.

In her latest video, Elliott argues that David Eby needs to repeal his disastrous legislation, or resign. The virtue signals have come home to roost, as B.C.’s 22nd Premier Duff Pattullo was even just removed Monday from a bridge that carried his name sake, for an Indigenous title.

Well-meaning actors on the reconciliation file, who do exist, have been boxed out by profiteers, radicals, and even initially foreign-funded NGOs like “Coastal First Nations,” which is the name of an organization, not a legitimate assembly of Indigenous Canadian interests.

The situation is a mess, and British Columbians now poll overwhelmingly in their concerns on this file. They’re filling up assembly halls and events with major concerns about what this means for their land rights, water rights, air rights, and even Charter rights. There can’t be two laws of the land, surely. And DRIPA is being positioned to supersede all else. That’s not the Canada we can or should be.

Join Brown and Elliott for this crucial talk, at a moment when all Canadians should be concerned about this slippery slope.

