KEMOSABE
18m

This whole boondoggle lies clearly at the feet of the former PM who wore green sneakers to the King's address accompanied by his mommy, hoping to get noticed. Cancelling the RCMP investigation into the Kamloops scam constitutes obstruction of justice which was sacrificed for the glad hand policy of not questioning indigenous knowledge. His reign of error is the worst that I can remember and the most illogical one which closely parallels an episode of the Twilight Zone in reality. None of this nonsense would have happened if the normal rule of law was followed and the RCMP were allowed to do their job. This is not only scandalous but vomitus as well.

Brian Giesbrecht
4h

CBC continues to actively promote what its senior people know to be a false claim. They have just received more money. Canada was once a serious country

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
