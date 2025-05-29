Four years after the May 27, 2021 Kamloops Indian Reserve announcement heard round the world (see excerpt below), Canada’s indigenous, political, media, activist, and intellectual elites continue to support the hoax of “thousands of missing — even murdered — indigenous children secretly buried in unmarked graves” near their Indian Residential Schools, as the video presented below rightly suggests.

Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc (Kamloops Indian Band) OFFICE OF THE CHIEF FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE May 27, 2021, Kamloops – It is with a heavy heart that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir confirms an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School. This past weekend, with the help of a ground penetrating radar specialist, the stark truth of the preliminary findings came to light – the confirmation of the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. [my boldface] “We had a knowing in our community that we were able to verify. To our knowledge, these missing children are undocumented deaths,” stated Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir. “Some were as young as three years old. We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwé pemc is the final resting place of these children.”

No such “confirmation” has ever taken place. In May 2024, the Kamloops Band finally recognized this error and so transformed “the remains of 215 children” to “215 anomalies” — soil disturbances of unknown origin or contents.

Alas, few of their extra-Band supporters accepted this radical transformation.

The latest evidence supporting my claim that this hoax continues to be deeply embedded in the indigenous-Canadian psyche and elsewhere, despite the absence of verified evidence, is the following announcement two days ago from the militant Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC):

May 27, 2025

On the 4th Anniversary of the Kamloops Residential School Findings, UBCIC Calls for Residential School History to be Acknowledged and Survivors to be Respected

(xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil Waututh)/ Vancouver, B.C. – May 27, 2025) Today UBCIC observes the fourth anniversary of the announcement by Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc of approximately 200 potential unmarked graves at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. In the years since, First Nations across the country have engaged in rigorous investigations documenting the archival and archaeological histories of Indian Residential Schools, including the thousands of children who died there.

Denialists seeking to dismiss, diminish and downplay Canada’s responsibility for atrocities at Indian Residential Schools has been a predictable reaction to society’s increasing acceptance of this part of Canadian history. However, to have such racist views represented by elected officials in government is unacceptable. UBCIC calls on the public to engage with credible fact-based information sources like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Reports and calls on newly elected MLAs and MPs across the province to uphold government proceedings, policies and legislation based on fact, respect, and in accordance with the crown’s legal obligations under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples’ Act and United Nations Declaration Act Action Plan. UBCIC also calls on the Province to ensure it is not aligning itself with Residential School denialists.

UBCIC holds in our hearts Le Estcwicwéy̓, the missing, whose lives were lost at Indian Residential Schools and their families who mourn them. We stand firmly with survivors who witnessed and experienced severe abuses in the Church and government-run institutions and firmly reject any distortion of these widely documented truths.

Credible resources to learn more about Residential Schools:

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission Reports and 94 Calls to Action

UBC Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre

Office of the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves and Burial Sites associated with Indian Residential Schools Final Report

Oscar-Nominated documentary Sugarcane

“Potential unmarked graves” is surely a problematic phrase because it is unclear whether “potential” refers to the possible absence of grave markers, the possible absence of the graves themselves, or both.

Meanwhile, scores of essays on this site and elsewhere have carefully debunked, challenged, or contextualized the allegations of widespread “atrocities” and “severe abuses” in Canada’s Indian Residential Schools (see here, here, here, here, and here).

In particular, these studies by reputable and impartial researchers have shown that:

The poorly researched Truth and Reconciliation Commission Reports are highly selective and biased

The 94 Calls to Action are impractical

The UBC Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre does not offer an impartial evaluation of the Indian Residential Schools

The Office of the Independent Special Interlocutor has produced highly selective and inaccurate reports that strayed far from its written mandate

The Oscar-nominated documentary Sugarcane is a fabricated caricature of truthful documentaries.

