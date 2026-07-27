The Sioux, a famous indigenous people of the United States, are usually remembered by themselves and others only as Plains warriors, horsemen, and buffalo hunters living in the same place since the beginning of time — symbols of native resistance and permanence in American history.



But DNA reveals a much older and much more complex story.



The following video scientifically explores the Sioux’s genetic, linguistic, and lifestyle ancestry through ancient migrations, language shifts, displacement, adaptation, and survival over thousands of years. Their history reaches far beyond the nineteenth-century Plains and into a deeper human past shaped by movement, contact, and transformation.



From ancient Siberian connections to woodland linguistic roots, from the rise of equestrian Plains culture to the genetic legacy preserved through generations, the Sioux story shows that no people can be reduced to one simple explanation, regardless of what their mythology and “knowledge keepers” say. Not one.



To be sure, their complex DNA does not erase Sioux identity. Still, it reveals how deep, nuanced, and convoluted that identity truly goes.

The Sioux genetic story is a microcosm of the story of all human ethnic and tribal groups. It also debunks the indigenous myth that all of Canada’s indigenous peoples have lived in their ancestral homelands from time immemorial, the cornerstone of Canada’s contemporary “land back” movement. The truth is that, as much as indigenous propagandists and their beguiled followers would have us believe otherwise, nearly every claim to the everlasting occupation and possession of the same territory by an established or self-proclaimed ethnic or national collectivity is historically, prehistorically, culturally, and genetically false.

Kindly share this important video with as many people as you can.

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