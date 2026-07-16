In the short video below, the National Post’s Tristin Hopper reminds us that it’s been over five years since Canada was upended by the claim that 215 children’s graves had been found outside the former site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. But the area where the graves are said to lie is known as a former apple orchard and sits right atop a septic field installed in 1926. What are now called ‘anomalies’ — soil disturbances of curious but unknown contents — were found atop a historic septic field, and the ground-penetrating survey data are incapable of showing a difference between clay septic field pipes and buried human remains.

Hopper’s video and other findings, taken together, prove that there is not a scintilla of scientific evidence showing evidence of Indian Residential School students buried at this site, reinforced by the refusal of Kamloops Band leaders to excavate the site of even a single one of these anomalies.

Hopper’s assertions need to be read within the context of Kam Res’ groundbreaking revelations about the Kamloops’ ‘burials.’ (see

https://gravesintheorchard.wordpress.com/).