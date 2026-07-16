REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

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Brian Giesbrecht's avatar
Brian Giesbrecht
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It is interesting that a journalist as capable and objective as Hopper initially accepted much of the Kamloops claim. This is evidence of how an easily disprovable, and even preposterous claim can be believed by so many simply because so many were prepared to believe it. It points to the danger of groupthink. All of our institutions immediately accepted the baseless claim, and people became sheeple. The CBC, Indigenous leaders and others continue to assert the ridiculous claim. This should scare us

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