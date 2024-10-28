REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Watch Western Standard’s Cory Morgan here (or copy the following link into your Web browser: https://rumble.com/v5h6cw1-there-will-be-no-reconciliation-without-truth.html) discuss how myths are dominating the truth about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.
An interview with Dr. Frances Widdowson follows his monologue, in which Widdowson discusses cancel culture in academia, specifically concerning indigenous issues.
Widdowson was unfairly dismissed from her tenured professorship at Mount Royal University in late 2021 for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and saying there were educational benefits at the Indian Residential Schools.
The most important question is when will this Brave Woman be cleared and compensated for the injustice of being cancelled without just cause for speaking the Truth? Where are we now in a world in our own country when the truth is denied by Marxism within our own government institutions that are supposed to be there to protect society in general? Over the past 10 years Canada has morphed into a dictatorship much like China! Is this freedom? I think not! Time to take back our rights as Canadians allowing Freedom of Speech to thrive once again! We already have laws against hate speech that has went too far and must be repealed!