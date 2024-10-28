Watch Western Standard’s Cory Morgan here (or copy the following link into your Web browser: https://rumble.com/v5h6cw1-there-will-be-no-reconciliation-without-truth.html) discuss how myths are dominating the truth about Canada’s Indian Residential Schools.

An interview with Dr. Frances Widdowson follows his monologue, in which Widdowson discusses cancel culture in academia, specifically concerning indigenous issues.

Frances Widdowson was a professor of policy studies at Mount Royal College. (Stuart Gradon / Calgary Herald)

Widdowson was unfairly dismissed from her tenured professorship at Mount Royal University in late 2021 for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement and saying there were educational benefits at the Indian Residential Schools.