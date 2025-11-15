VIDEO: UBC’s Land Acknowledgments Are Political Declarations, Not Legal Facts
A recent lawsuit against the University of British Columbia has ignited a heated debate. Four professors and a recent PhD graduate claim that UBC's Indigenous-focused land acknowledgments and diversity hiring mandates violate the University's legal obligation to remain non-political. The lawsuit seeks to remove references to "unceded" land and challenge the legitimacy of current hiring practices. Indigenous leaders have strongly condemned this action, calling it a denial of Indigenous rights. Join the Frontier Centre for Public Policy as it unpacks the implications of this pivotal legal challenge while exploring the clash over academic policies in Canada, based on the following article I wrote, which is freely available for your reading by clicking on its title:
UBC’s Land Acknowledgments Are Political Declarations, Not Legal Facts
Hymie Rubenstein
Frontier Centre for Public Policy
May 4, 2025
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Don't forget to like and share this video!
Encouraging to see the pushback from this group. For the entitlement lies to gain such traction is a very disturbing reflection on Canada's attachment to reality and it's delusional preoccupation with political correctness to the detriment of the majority of it's citizens. Let us hope that at the end of the day justice will prevail and that the heaves don't fall.
Hymie, The law suit was filed over 7 months ago and this article was published 6 months ago. Do we know anything new? Has UBC publicly responded in any way?