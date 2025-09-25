In the video at the bottom, Frances Widdowson discusses her experiences with Canadian universities that have entered into the "Hall of Shame" for becoming completely unmoored from their academic mission. These include her own university (Mount Royal University), which wrongfully terminated her in 2021.

You can watch one of the worst episodes in this tragedy in "Mount Royal Murders Academic Freedom" by clicking on the following link.

There is also the University of Lethbridge, which cancelled her talk "How 'Woke-ism' Threatens Academic Freedom" in February 2023. The excuse given is that the talk would harm the university's "reconciliation" efforts. You can get an overview of what happened by clicking on the following link.

Third is the University of Regina, which cancelled two talks in October 2024 because of "safety and security" concerns. Widdowson went in with Lloyd Hawkeye Robertson and Daniel Page to do a Spectrum Street Epistemology session and was met by one member of the security division (showing that the reference to "safety" was made up). This was videotaped and is available for viewing by clicking on the following link.

In 2025, there was Thompson Rivers University, which said a Spectrum Street Epistemology Session on the "unmarked graves" should not proceed because it was on the First House of the Tkemlups. Widdowson said that the event would continue regardless, and the safety division disappeared. Click below to find out what transpired.

Finally, there is the sad case of the University of Manitoba, which wants to charge between $2,000 and $5,000 in "security" fees. Again, Widdowson has said "piss off", but will still be going to the U/M campus on September 25 to do a Spectrum Street Epistemology session with her videographer, Daniel Page.