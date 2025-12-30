This excellent feature-length investigative documentary, freely available to all readers, about the aftermath of the Kamloops mass grave deception, was produced by Simon Hergott and Frances Widdowson.

As I see it, the documentary’s overarching theme is the impossibility of reconciling impartial truth-telling anchored in the Western scientific method with childishly phantasmagorical indigenous knowings whose purpose is to enrich the rapacious Indian Industry, a large army of indigenous and non-indigenous leaders, politicians, consultants, lawyers, and accountants who are sucking hundreds of millions of dollars out of Indian Bands and indigenous legal plaintiffs from federal government coffers.

For decades now, the realm of indigenous knowings has reigned supreme whenever this clash of paradigms is in play.

Please watch and pass this video on as far and wide as you can.