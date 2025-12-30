VIDEO: WHAT REMAINS?
Exposing the Kamloops Mass Grave Deception's Impact on Powell River
This excellent feature-length investigative documentary, freely available to all readers, about the aftermath of the Kamloops mass grave deception, was produced by Simon Hergott and Frances Widdowson.
REAL Indigenous Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As I see it, the documentary’s overarching theme is the impossibility of reconciling impartial truth-telling anchored in the Western scientific method with childishly phantasmagorical indigenous knowings whose purpose is to enrich the rapacious Indian Industry, a large army of indigenous and non-indigenous leaders, politicians, consultants, lawyers, and accountants who are sucking hundreds of millions of dollars out of Indian Bands and indigenous legal plaintiffs from federal government coffers.
For decades now, the realm of indigenous knowings has reigned supreme whenever this clash of paradigms is in play.
Please watch and pass this video on as far and wide as you can.
At some point our political leadership has to weigh into this. There are now two realities in Canada. In one, tens of thousands of indigenous children were “disappeared” by a genocidal system. In the other, this gigantic crime simply didn’t happen. These two worlds can’t exist together. One has to go
Why did the band put crosses on these “unmarked graves”? Crosses are symbols of Christianity… which is the faith “responsible” for these so-called atrocities to the residents of these schools; whose churches have been burned across the nation!
Christianity is not the traditional faith of the First Nations people….