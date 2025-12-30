REAL Indigenous Report

Brian Giesbrecht
5h

At some point our political leadership has to weigh into this. There are now two realities in Canada. In one, tens of thousands of indigenous children were “disappeared” by a genocidal system. In the other, this gigantic crime simply didn’t happen. These two worlds can’t exist together. One has to go

Camille
5h

Why did the band put crosses on these “unmarked graves”? Crosses are symbols of Christianity… which is the faith “responsible” for these so-called atrocities to the residents of these schools; whose churches have been burned across the nation!

Christianity is not the traditional faith of the First Nations people….

