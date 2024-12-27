VIDEO: Why Canada MUST Support Israel
Because the Jews of the world, including yours truly, are the REAL genetic or spiritual indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.
Hymie
The following video asking Canada to support Israel in the war against Hamas was flagged for inciting hatred on YouTube and blocked from paid promotion, according to its creators.
The short video, produced by the Aristotle Foundation, outlines landmark events in the Israeli-palestinian conflict and accuses Canadians of understanding the situation “exactly backwards.”
“Some Canadians are wrongly critical of Israel in its war with Hamas and Hezbollah,” the video description reads online. “Since the October 7th, 2023 massacre when 6,000 terrorists invaded Israel and murdered over 1,200 people, some have called for an end to the ‘genocide.’ Except these people aren’t referring to the victims of the October 7th massacre. They’re accusing Israel of genocide when Hamas and Hezbollah are to blame.”
According to the National Post:
The video opens with a brief look at Canadian history and national leaders who opposed slavery, Nazi Germany, civil rights and South African apartheid to make the case for why Israel should be supported in its war against Hamas.
This brief opening discussion springboards into a history of the Israeli-palestinian conflict, terrorism, the peace process and the two-state solution. The video, narrated by Aristotle Foundation President Mark Milke, also references terrorism used by Jews before the establishment of Israel and ethnic cleansing that occurred during the 1948 Arab-israel War.
“Israel is not perfect; no nation-state is,” Milke rightly says in the video:
“Just before its founding, Jewish terrorism against Arabs and the British were common, including at a coffee shop in Jaffa and the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in January 1948. Also, many Arab evacuations were forced and with tragic consequences. That included forced ethnic cleansing, recounted later by Yitzhak Rabin in his 1978 account of the battles at Ramle and Lydda, accounts initially censored by the Israeli government.”
After publishing the video online, the think-tank attempted to pay Youtube to promote it to increase its viewership. YouTube declined payment, according to screenshots shared with National Post, and allegedly said that the content “incites hatred against, promotes discrimination” across a spectrum of identity groups, including race, religion, or nationality.
Milke was undeterred, saying the clip “explains the nuances, challenges and history of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute with an eye to proper cause and-effect.”
“The quasi-censors at Youtube may not agree with my analysis — Palestinians are primarily victims of their own poor leadership over the decades including the late Yasser Arafat and now Hamas — but they should allow for free and open debate, including advertising the same,” Milke wrote the Post in a statement. “Instead, Youtube asserts our video on Why Canadians Should Support Israel ‘incites hate.’ No, it incites people to think.”
Milke noted the think-tank plans to spend money promoting the video on X instead.
