Because the Jews of the world, including yours truly, are the REAL genetic or spiritual indigenous people of Israel, not its “settler-colonists,” I added a new section to this newsletter called REAL Israel & Palestine Report whose aim is to present a R(realistic) E(evidential) A (authentic) L(logical) analysis of the current conflict between Israel and its many regional and international foes.

Subscribers who don’t want to receive posts about this issue can unsubscribe from this new section in either of two ways:

1. Click "unsubscribe" at the bottom of any newsletter email sent to you, which will take you to a page where you can choose what sections in my newsletter to subscribe to.

2. Log into your Substack account, head to your account Settings, select your subscription and choose which newsletters to receive.

Many thanks!

Hymie

The following video asking Canada to sup­port Israel in the war against Hamas was flagged for incit­ing hatred on You­Tube and blocked from paid pro­mo­tion, according to its cre­at­ors.

The short video, produced by the Aris­totle Found­a­tion, out­lines land­mark events in the Israeli-palestinian con­flict and accuses Cana­dians of under­stand­ing the situ­ation “exactly back­wards.”

“Some Cana­dians are wrongly crit­ical of Israel in its war with Hamas and Hezbol­lah,” the video descrip­tion reads online. “Since the Octo­ber 7th, 2023 mas­sacre when 6,000 ter­ror­ists invaded Israel and murdered over 1,200 people, some have called for an end to the ‘gen­o­cide.’ Except these people aren’t refer­ring to the vic­tims of the Octo­ber 7th mas­sacre. They’re accus­ing Israel of gen­o­cide when Hamas and Hezbol­lah are to blame.”

According to the National Post:

The video opens with a brief look at Cana­dian his­tory and national lead­ers who opposed slavery, Nazi Ger­many, civil rights and South African apartheid to make the case for why Israel should be sup­por­ted in its war against Hamas. This brief open­ing dis­cus­sion spring­boards into a his­tory of the Israeli-palestinian con­flict, ter­ror­ism, the peace pro­cess and the two-state solu­tion. The video, nar­rated by Aris­totle Found­a­tion Pres­id­ent Mark Milke, also ref­er­ences ter­ror­ism used by Jews before the estab­lish­ment of Israel and eth­nic cleans­ing that occurred dur­ing the 1948 Arab-israel War.

“Israel is not per­fect; no nation-state is,” Milke rightly says in the video:

“Just before its found­ing, Jew­ish ter­ror­ism against Arabs and the Brit­ish were com­mon, includ­ing at a cof­fee shop in Jaffa and the bomb­ing of the King David Hotel in Jer­u­s­alem in Janu­ary 1948. Also, many Arab evac­u­ations were forced and with tra­gic con­sequences. That included forced eth­nic cleans­ing, recoun­ted later by Yitzhak Rabin in his 1978 account of the battles at Ramle and Lydda, accounts ini­tially cen­sored by the Israeli govern­ment.”

After pub­lish­ing the video online, the think-tank attemp­ted to pay You­tube to pro­mote it to increase its view­er­ship. YouTube declined pay­ment, accord­ing to screen­shots shared with National Post, and allegedly said that the con­tent “incites hatred against, pro­motes dis­crim­in­a­tion” across a spec­trum of identity groups, includ­ing race, reli­gion, or nation­al­ity.

Milke was undeterred, say­ing the clip “explains the nuances, chal­lenges and his­tory of the Israeli-Palestinian dis­pute with an eye to proper cause and-effect.”

“The quasi-cen­sors at You­tube may not agree with my ana­lysis — Palestini­ans are primar­ily vic­tims of their own poor lead­er­ship over the dec­ades includ­ing the late Yasser Ara­fat and now Hamas — but they should allow for free and open debate, includ­ing advert­ising the same,” Milke wrote the Post in a state­ment. “Instead, You­tube asserts our video on Why Cana­dians Should Sup­port Israel ‘incites hate.’ No, it incites people to think.”

Milke noted the think-tank plans to spend money pro­mot­ing the video on X instead.