According to erudite legal scholar Bruce Pardy, the B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal have made decisions that prioritize aboriginal title and rights over private property and provincial legislation. The implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in B.C. law has led to uncertainty and potential for endless litigation. Pardy argues that this devotion to reconciliation, while well-intentioned, is problematic and could have negative consequences.

As for the guaranteeing housing and drinking water, Pardy refers to, plus many other goods, services, and compensation now routinely demanded and granted, none are mentioned in any of the treaties indigenous leaders and activists always call “sacred” when they’re not almost simultaneously calling them forcibly imposed on their ancestors.

Bruce Pardy

National Post

January 1, 2025

​Like the proverb says, make yourself into a doormat and someone will walk all over you.

B.C. Premier David Eby is smudged with tobacco by Mitchell Tourangeau during a gathering to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

In September, the British Columbia Supreme Court threw private property into turmoil. Aboriginal title in Richmond, a suburb of Vancouver, is “prior and senior” to fee simple interests, the court said. That means it trumps the property you have in your house, farm or factory. If the decision holds up on appeal, it would mean private property is not secure anywhere a claim for Aboriginal title is made out.

If you thought things couldn’t get worse, you thought wrong. On Dec. 5, the B.C. Court of Appeal delivered a different kind of upheaval. Gitxaala and Ehattesaht First Nations claimed that B.C.’s mining regime was unlawful because it allowed miners to register claims on Crown land without consulting with them. In a 2-to-1 split decision, the court agreed. The mining permitting regime is inconsistent with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP). And B.C. legislation, the court said, has made UNDRIP the law of B.C.

UNDRIP is a declaration of the United Nations General Assembly. It consists of pages and pages of Indigenous rights and entitlements. If UNDRIP is the law in B.C., then Indigenous peoples are entitled to everything — and to have other people pay for it. If you suspect that is an exaggeration, take a spin through UNDRIP for yourself.

Indigenous peoples, it says, “have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired … to own, use, develop and control, as well as the right to “redress” for these lands, through either “restitution” or “just, fair and equitable compensation.” It says that states “shall consult and cooperate in good faith” in order to “obtain free and informed consent prior to the approval of any project affecting their lands or territories and other resources,” and that they have the right to “autonomy or self-government in matters relating to their internal and local affairs, as well as ways and means for financing their autonomous functions.”