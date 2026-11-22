According to Brian Giesbrecht, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew’s call to abolish the Indian Act would only replace it with a “modern” version that would entrench race-based legal distinctions. Giesbrecht shows that the original intent of the Indian Act was to provide temporary protection for Indigenous peoples until they were ready to assimilate into mainstream society. However, he says the system failed due to resistance from chiefs and the lack of a proper enfranchisement process, resulting in a lack of equality for the indigenous peoples of Canada.

Wab Kinew advocates for abolition of the Indian Act — status cards have no place in Canada

Replacing one race-based system with another will never lead to true equality in Canada.

Wab Kinew’s call to abolish the Indian Act renews debate over status cards and equality in Canada. Image courtesy of ChatGPT

Western Standard

October 27, 2026

He’s right. A few of us have been saying that for decades and were vilified for saying it. Kinew is a status Indian and receives praise for the bold suggestion.

But Kinew is not suggesting that the Act be phased out — ending all race-based legal distinctions between Indians and other Canadians. He’s suggesting a process that will actually entrench those legal distinctions and even add to them. He doesn’t want the Indian Act abolished — he wants it replaced with a “modern” version of the Indian apartheid system that became Canadian law with the passage of the Indian Act in 1876.

What Kinew also made clear is that the process to end the Indian Act and create a modern version must involve the full participation and consent of all of Canada’s 630 Indian bands (First Nations).

Simply put, Kinew is suggesting something that will never happen. Years of expensive meetings in Ottawa and elsewhere will simply lead to calls for more meetings and more money.