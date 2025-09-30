REAL Indigenous Report

REAL Indigenous Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
G M's avatar
G M
3h

The problem is that too much of the mainstream media refuses to report any of this, so too many people are ignorant about the facts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur B Grant's avatar
Arthur B Grant
6h

Failure to take responsibility for their children providing a home without abuse, alcoholism, passing the blame on others has always been their only way to deflect it! Proven to be quite beneficial over the past 50 years! The sad fact is one again labelling innocent people today as genocidal is the real crime as no one wants to support this kind of injustice or reconciliation on any level!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hymie Rubenstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture