In the complimentary piece posted below, super sleuth Nina Green methodically demolishes the judicial ruling in the infamous and dangerous Cowichan Tribes decision by presenting evidence that the B.C. government never sought or presented to the court, perhaps because this was the outcome the radically woke NDP regime had not-so-secretly hoped for.

Green concludes by saying:

In summary, it appears the Cowichan case was wrongly decided, and it is to be hoped that the application to have the case re-opened to include new and relevant evidence will be successful.

My view is that the case was wrongly defended and that if a re-opening is rejected or fails to change this verdict, any appeal that follows will likely ignore her carefully gathered evidence showing that the Cowichan have no historical claim to the territory in question, either on traditional indigenous or Canadian legal grounds, a claim of political turpitude approaching treason that will be carefully addressed soon in a follow-up piece by another researcher.

Was the Cowichan case wrongly decided?

Nina Green

REAL Indigenous Newsletter

December 7, 2025

This early map of Richmond is based on the Trutch survey drawings and shows notes on vegetation. Note the blank space on the south arm “Slough District”, an area not surveyed at the request of the Hudson Bay Co. City of Richmond Archives photograph RCF 17.

The Cowichan Tribes decision released 7 August 2025 by Madam Justice Young shocked Canadians with its declaration that Aboriginal title exists over private properties on Lulu Island on the South Arm of the Fraser River in Richmond, British Columbia.

Was the case wrongly decided?

A newly-discovered document indicates that in fact the case was wrongly decided.

In a nutshell, the Cowichan Tribes argued that they had Aboriginal title over properties on Lulu Island in Richmond on which they claimed to have had a village named Tl’uqtinus in 1846 at the time British sovereignty was asserted over what is now British Columbia. In paragraph 550 of her decision, Madam Justice Young stated that the Supreme Court of Canada test for Aboriginal title is exclusive occupation.

The Cowichan met the test by adducing evidence that their ancestors were so warlike and barbarous that other Indian tribes stayed away from Tl’uqtinus, even though the Cowichan were only there during the summer salmon run and resided at their home villages on Vancouver Island the rest of the year.

Having met the test for Aboriginal title to the court’s satisfaction, the Cowichan then sought to establish that the honour of the Crown had been engaged when in 1853 Sir James Douglas made a note in his journal that he had persuaded the Cowichan on Vancouver Island to hand over a murderer by promising that if they did so they would be treated with justice and humanity. How the honour of the Crown could be engaged over the village of Tl’uqtinus at the mouth of the Fraser River on the mainland through Sir James Douglas in 1853 is unclear since the mainland did not become a British Colony until the Fraser River Gold Rush of 1858.

The court proceeded on the basis that the honour of the Crown had indeed been engaged in 1853, and the Cowichan then sought to establish that Sir James Douglas had appropriated what the court called ‘Indian settlement lands’ for Indian reserves, and that Colonel Richard Clement Moody, who was in charge of the Royal Engineers who had been sent over from Britain in December 1858 to secure order in the new colony and survey it for settlement, had failed to create an Indian reserve at Tl’uqtinus in 1861 as mandated by Sir James Douglas, and that instead of creating an Indian reserve, Colonel Moody had covertly purchased Sections 27 and 34 of the Tl’uqtinus lands himself in September 1863 prior to the lands having been put up for sale at public auction.

That’s where the court’s reasoning falls apart. The fact that the lands Colonel Moody purchased were legally described as Sections 27 and 34, Block 4 North, Range 5 West(see attachment) establishes that they had been surveyed, and under Sir James Douglas’ Proclamation of 14 February 1859, all surveyed land was to be immediately put up for sale at public auction, and only after it had been put up for sale at public auction, and remained unsold, could it be sold privately.

Lulu Island was surveyed by Joseph Trutch in 1859. The issue of whether the surveyed lands had been put up for public auction before Colonel Moody purchased Sections 27 and 34 on 8 September 1863 through his agent, John Cochrane, was therefore of paramount importance, but was not resolved by the court. The court made a finding of fact that the lands had not been put up for sale at a public auction held on 5-6 October 1859, but failed to make a finding as to whether they had been put up for sale at a subsequent public auction, i.e. a public auction between 5-6 October 1859 and the date Colonel Moody purchased them, 8 September 1863.

In fact there was a public auction of these lands between 5-6 October 1859 and Colonel Moody’s purchase of Sections 27 and 34 on 8 September 1863. A Sale book in the BC Archives establishes that the lands Colonel Moody purchased - Sections 27 and 34, Block 4 North, Range 5 West - were put up for sale at public auction on 9 February 1861 (see attachments). There were no bids at that public auction for Sections 27 and 34, and in fact there were no bids at the 9 February 1861 auction for any of the 34 Sections of Block 4 North, Range 5 West which comprise the lands in the area claimed at trial by the Cowichan. In other words, absolutely no one bid on any of the surveyed lands in the Cowichan claim area at the public auction on 9 February 1861. All the lands in the Cowichan claim area were thus immediately available, according to Sir James Douglas’s 1859 Proclamation, for sale to private individuals, yet there were still no buyers for the next two and half years. It was not until 8 September 1863 that Colonel Moody purchased Sections 27 and 34, along with other parcels in Pitt Meadows (see attachment above) through his agent, John Cochrane.

And remarkably, no one wanted to purchase the rest of the lands in the Cowichan claim area for many years after Colonel Moody’s purchase of Sections 27 and 34. Although the purchase dates are not specified in Crown grants, the grants were not issued for the remaining Sections 1-26 and 28-33 in the Cowichan claim area until the years 1871-1914, suggesting that that was the period during which buyers were finally found for the rest of the lands in the Cowichan claim area. The largest purchasers were William and Joseph Wilson, who purchased Sections 1-12 as well as Sec 18.

In summary, when Colonel Moody purchased Sections 27 and 34 in 1863, it was more than two years after the lands already been put up for public auction as required by BC government policy at the time, and he was the only buyer. No one else wanted the lands in the Cowichan claim area until the years 1871-1914.

Much is made in the Cowichan decision handed down on 5 August 2025 about Sir James Douglas’ instructions to Colonel Moody on 5 March 1861 concerning the marking out of Indian reserves in the Fraser River area. From Paragraph 1776 of Madam Justice Young’s decision:

[1776] On March 5, 1861, Douglas, through Charles Good (for the Colonial Secretary, William Young) instructed Moody as follows: ... I am directed by His Excellency the Governor to request that you will take measures, so soon as may be practicable, for marking out distinctly the sites of the proposed Towns and the Indian Reserves throughout the Colony. The extent of the Indian Reserves to be defined as they may be severally pointed out by the Natives themselves.

Madam Justice Young stated further at Paragraph 2022:

[2022] Proclamation No. 13 (as amended) is the applicable law for the purpose of determining whether the land was eligible for sale. Proclamation No. 16 required land to be exposed at public auction before it could be sold privately. If Sections 27 and 34 were not put up for auction, Moody’s acquisition contravened the law at the time. While I have found that the lands were not put up for auction on October 5–6, this falls short of a conclusion that they were not put up for auction at all.

The foregoing comments by the trial judge concerning Sir James Douglas’ instructions on 5 March 1861 are clearly irrelevant in light of the recently-discovered Sale Book at the BC Archives establishing that the surveyed lands were put up for sale at public auction on 9 February 1861 since whatever instructions Sir James Douglas gave Moody concerning the marking of Indian reserves on 5 March 1861 occurred after the surveyed lands in the Cowichan claim area had already been put up for sale at public auction, and there can thus have never been any intention on Douglas’ part, or anyone’s part, to create an Indian reserve on any of the Section 1-34 lands claimed by the Cowichan, firstly because those lands had already been surveyed for the express purpose of selling them to the public at public auction, and secondly because that public auction had already taken place, thus making the lands eligible for private sale.

It’s also worth noting that had there actually been a Cowichan village at Tl’uqtinus in September 1863 when Colonel Moody purchased Sections 27 and 34, it is very unlikely that Colonel Moody would have purchased those particular lands. Common sense says Moody would not have wanted to purchase lands immediately adjacent to Section 23, on which the village of Tl’uqtinus is said to have been located according to Joseph Trutch’s field book 11/59 for his 1859 survey. It is also worth noting that the survey map which accompanied Colonel Moody’s Crown grant shows no Indian village in Section 23 (see attachment) which raises real questions as to whether Tl’uqtinus was there at all in 1859 when Trutch did his survey, particularly when Colonel Moody had expressly told the magistrates in 1859 to ensure that no Indians settled in the area Trutch was about to survey (see Paragraph 921 of Madam Justice Young’s decision:

[921] On May 3, 1859, in advance of Trutch’s survey, Moody directed magistrates to prevent Indigenous people from settling down on any part of the ground near or downriver from the town of Queensborough and beyond it. He said: “[i]n case any families should have already done so, you will be good enough to give them notice and to see that they remove as they are likely to become troublesome if suffered to remain in the immediate neighbourhood”. This may account in part for the decrease in size and usage of the Cowichan village.

See also the attached early map from the Richmond Archives based on the Trutch survey drawings showing the location of the Cowichan claim area, and in particular the locations of Sections 23 (on which it is claimed the Trutch field book shows an Indian village) and the adjacent Sections 27 and 34 which Colonel Moody purchased.

In summary, it appears the Cowichan case was wrongly decided, and it is to be hoped that the application to have the case re-opened to include new and relevant evidence will be successful.

