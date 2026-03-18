In yet another outstanding piece of research and writing, Nina Green shows how the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which originated from the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, was unduly influenced by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), and instead of conducting a comprehensive scientific examination of the history, operation, and legacy of the Indian Residential School (IRS) system, unduly focussed on creating collective national shame by highlighting unproven, unrepresentative, and uncorroborated abuses in these boarding schools.

Please pass this piece on to others, especially those with little or no knowledge about the origin and operation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Was the Truth and Reconciliation Commission what it appeared to be?

Nina Green

December 30, 2025

Justice Murray Sinclair, centre, Commissioners Chief Wilton Littlechild, left, and Marie Wilson pull back a blanket to unveil the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation of Canada, in Ottawa on December 15, 2015 (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

December 15th, 2025 marked the 10th anniversary of the release of the 6 volumes of the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

If asked, most Canadians likely could not say how the country came to have a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. So how did it happen? Who brought it about?

Most importantly, was it what it appeared to be?

Let’s try to answer these questions.

How did the Truth and Reconciliation Commission get started?

In brief, the TRC originated in the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement which ended an avalanche of civil lawsuits (15,000 individual claims and 23 class actions according to Vine, p. 209) brought by former students against the federal government and the churches which had operated Canada’s Indian residential schools.

The normal result of the settlement of a civil lawsuit is financial compensation. How then did a Truth and Reconciliation Commission — and much else — come to be included in the 2006 IRS Settlement Agreement?

The short answer is that the inclusion of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission in the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement resulted from the unwarranted involvement of a federally-funded Indian activist organization, the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

Despite the fact that the AFN had nothing to do with Indian residential schools, AFN National Chief Phil Fontaine and Kathleen Mahoney unexpectedly gained control of the settlement negotiations in late 2005 (see Miller, Residential Schools and Reconciliation, p. 125, attached, and Vine, supra, p. 14). The result, as Fontaine himself asserted, was that the end product of the negotiations essentially amounted to his own personal wish list. See attached transcript of Fontaine’s account of the negotiations at a TRC forum in Vancouver in March 2011.

Miller, AFN Negotiations, P 125

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Fontaine, National Research Centre Forum March 2011

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Fontaine’s account clarifies that Canadians had no input into whether a Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a good or bad idea for the country. In fact, Canadians were unaware that they were getting a Truth and Reconciliation Commission until it was a fait accompli.

The TRC gets a rocky start

The Commission had difficulty getting off the ground. Bob Watts, former Assistant Deputy Minister of the Department of Indian Affairs in 2000, and former Chief Executive Officer and Chief of Staff at the Assembly of First Nations from 2003-2007, was appointed the TRC’s Interim Executive Director early in 2007. Phil Fontaine was National Chief of the AFN from 2003-2009. Watts thus went directly to the TRC from his position as Fontaine’s Chief of Staff at the AFN.

Given Watt’s lengthy and high-level connection to the AFN and his direct involvement in the negotiation of the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, his appointment as the TRC’s Interim Executive Director was problematic, to put it mildly, as were his actions as Interim Executive Director.

The TRC’s spurious Missing Children Project, which was completely outside the TRC’s Schedule N mandate (see attachment) and had its roots in conspiracy theorist Kevin Annett’s documentary Unrepentant, began at the TRC in 2007 under Watts’ tenure. Annett’s influence is underscored by the fact that according to Annett, both he and Watts were interviewed on 28 May 2007 on the CBC’s As It Happens (the interviews are unfortunately no longer available to listeners).

TRC Schedule N Mandate

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A few months later Watts dropped a bombshell. On 1 January 2008 he informed the Globe and Mail that he had been in contact with the RCMP about alleged criminal deaths at Indian residential schools. The TRC was not formally established until June 2008, and contacting the RCMP with criminal allegations was thus completely outside Watts’ authority. Neither Watts, the TRC, nor the RCMP have ever produced evidence of a single criminal death at an Indian Residential School. However the seed Watts planted on New Year’s Day in 2008 took root, and a majority of Canadians now wrongly believe that deaths under nefarious circumstances were a common occurrence at Indian residential schools.

Watts Meetings with RCMP

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Watts had free rein to engage in these activities because it was not until a year and a half after he took over as Interim Executive Director that the first set of TRC Commissioners was appointed. Harry LaForme was appointed as Chairperson on 25 April 2008, effective 1 June 2008 (see attachment), and Claudette Dumont-Smith and Jane Brewin Morley were appointed as his fellow Commissioners.

Appointment of Harry Laforme

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After only a few months on the job, LaForme came to the conclusion that Watts was unsuitable, and fired him in September 2008, replacing him with Aideen Nabigon (see Petoukhov, p. 89).

LaForme’s firing of Watts resulted in immediate public pushback by Indian activists because Watts had been hand-picked as Interim Executive Director by the AFN, according to The Nation in a news story on 24 October 2008:

New Truth and Reconciliation Commission Director After firing the interim executive director who the Assembly of First Nations originally picked to head up the Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Aboriginal leaders are raising questions about the new executive director. Aideen Nabigon, a federal government bureaucrat who previously worked on issues arising from the legacy of Indian residential schools, has replaced Bob Watts, the former chief of staff to the national chief of the AFN. Though Watts hails from the Mohawk and Ojibway Nations in Ontario, Nabigon has only treaty status. The Union of B.C. Chiefs has already expressed their concerns since they feel that the executive director of the commission should not be a federal appointee. At the same time, AFN National Chief Phil Fontaine has spoken out about federal interference in the commission. According to the CBC, TRC Chief Commissioner Harry LaForme said that he should have the independence to hire the person he thinks is best for the job.

A month after firing Watts, LaForme himself resigned, allegedly because of AFN meddling (see Petoukhov, supra, p. 89). LaForme’s resignation was followed by the resignation, effective 1 June 2009, of his two fellow Commissioners, Claudette Dumont-Smith and Jane Brewin Morley.

New Commissioners appointed

The obvious AFN interference and Watts’ secret meetings with the RCMP to report unsubstantiated allegations of criminal deaths at Indian Residential Schools had tainted the entire TRC project, and had given the Harper government an opportunity to reconsider whether a Truth and Reconciliation Commission subject to AFN influence was good for Canada. Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to reconsider the process, the government hastily kick-started the Commission again with the appointment of new Commissioners chosen with AFN approval. Murray Sinclair was appointed as Chair with Wilton Littlechild, a former AFN Regional Chief for Alberta, and Marie Wilson as his fellow Commissioners, effective 1 July 2009, and the Commission was formally re-launched on 15 October 2009.

The Commission wasted no time in making the direction it would take very clear. AsRonald Niezen noted in Truth and Indignation (p. 73, e-book), the TRC placed:

unusual emphasis on building awareness of the abuses of the state and churches as a source of national shame (as opposed to, say, South Africa’s efforts to create viable nationhood in the aftermath of globally recognized crimes). [bolding added]

A first step was the move away from Ottawa. By December 2009 the Commission offices had been relocated to Winnipeg, Manitoba, far from any oversight or scrutiny by the federal government or the media, and a new Executive Director was in place, activist Tom McMahon. The CBC article which announced this news intimated that the move was a logical one by highlighting Sinclair’s Manitoba origins, stating that he grew up on St Peter’s Reserve in Selkirk Manitoba, and was a residential school survivor, neither of which statements is true (St Peter’s was no longer a reserve after 1916, and Sinclair’s grandfather enfranchised, making Sinclair ineligible to attend residential school (see photo below)).

Shortly after the move to Winnipeg, Sinclair, accompanied by his two fellow Commissioners, took the theme of Canada’s national shame to the United Nations. At the 9th Session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in April 2010, Sinclair told his audience that Canadian policy was to ‘Kill the Indian in the child’, and that for seven generations every Indian child in Canada was forced to attend residential school. Neither statement was true, as explained here.

Commissioner Wilton Littlechild linked this theme of national shame to his own personal history. His grandfather, Chief Dan Minde, a strong proponent of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School, undoubtedly enrolled Littlechild at the school on the reserve so he could get an education. Yet after Littlechild had explained to a TRC gathering in St Albert in 2011 how grateful he was to the Oblates because he would likely have ended up dead on Skid Row had he not attended residential school (see attachment), he reversed course and claimed he had been taken to residential school under duress (by ‘government law and policy‘), and had suffered ‘unbelievable’ physical and sexual abuse there.

Trc Gathering St Albert 2 3 May 2011

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The theme of national shame was also very publicly reinforced by Commissioner Marie Wilson, who falsely claimed at the TRC’s closing ceremonies in June 2015 that parents had had their children ripped out of their arms and sent far away to residential schools, never to be seen again:

Consider what it means, what we’re talking about today, the enormity of it. Parents who had their children ripped out of their arms, taken to a distant and unknown place, never to be seen again, buried in an unmarked grave, long ago forgotten and overgrown. Think of that. Bear that. Imagine that. The reason of death, a mystery.

The Commission’s secret statement-taking

The TRC’s Schedule N mandate (copy attached above) emphasized as an overriding principle that the process be ‘public/transparent’, ‘accountable’, ‘open and honourable’, and ‘just and fair’.

In compliance with its mandate, the Commission did hold public events at which former residential school students testified openly (although they were never questioned about the veracity of anything they said publicly). However in violation of its mandate, the Commission also took some 7000 video and audio-recorded statements from former residential school students privately under Director of Statement Gathering, Ry Moran. According to the TRC’s chief researcher, Alex Maass, the TRC statement-takers were instructed to consistently prompt former studentsduring these private sessions. Maass explained in her 2018 PhD thesis that:

Specific interview questions were drafted for TRC Statement Takers to include during staement-taking [sic] interviews that pertained to deaths at the schools and cemeteries, burials and unmarked graves. As a matter of procedure TRC Statement Takers were instructed to consistently ask these questions, usually toward the end of the statement-taking interview process. A procedure to facilitate identifying those statements that included relevant information was put in place so researchers could easily find and recall them in the TRC document database.

Canadians have been constantly bombarded in the media and by government and Indian activists with allegations of horrific abuse attributed to these private statements, which amounts to propaganda since Canadians have never been allowed to see the statements. They were kept from the public during the TRC’s tenure, and although according to Ry Moran ‘That oral history is so critically important to balance the documented history’, and involves ‘getting it into the hands of the public’, after the TRC completed its work in 2015 the statements have been hidden away at the University of Manitoba’s National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), completely unavailable to the Canadian public, in violation of the TRC’s mandate, which states that the TRC process was to be public and transparent, and the records ‘preserved and made available to the public for future study and use’.

Why did the TRC take 7000 unverified statements in secret, traumatizing former students in the process? The purpose has never been explained. What was achieved by it, other than its use as propaganda, since the allegations remain anonymous and completely unverified?

The inherent unreliability of the 7000 statements recorded by the TRC in secret is further underscored by the fact that the TRC statements were taken while $2.69 billion dollars in compensation was being paid out under the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, also on the basis of unverified statements taken in secret. Compensation for alleged physical and sexual abuse under the 2006 Settlement’s Independent Assessment Process (IAP) was based on a sliding scale dependent on the atrocities former students claimed they had endured, thus undoubtedly inducing some of the 38,000 former students who claimed under the IAP to enhance their stories in order to qualify for larger payouts. Moreover in a shocking denial of justice, the federal government engaged 17 private investigation firms to track down 5315 former residential school staff and students who had been named in the secret statements as abusers, but did not allow them to attend the secret hearings at which they were accused of these crimes (see the IAP Final Report, and Niezen, supra, p.467), thus damaging their reputations forever with no legal recourse. The number of former students who initially claimed compensation for sexual and physical abuse under the Independent Assessment Process and then repeated their stories privately to the TRC statement-takers is unknown. What is known is that in both cases the statements were unverified, in both cases the Canadian public has never seen them, and in the case of the 38,000 IAP statements, they will be destroyed by order of the Supreme Court of Canada on 19 September 2027. The 7000 statements taken by the TRC are not slated to be destroyed, but remain hidden away by the University of Manitoba at its National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, in violation of the TRC’s mandate.

The Missing Children Project

Alongside its public events and private statement-taking, the TRC was, unbeknownst to the Canadian public, also devoting time and resources to its spurious Missing Children Project initiated in 2007. As the TRC itself admitted, this undertaking was not part of the TRC’s Schedule N mandate (see TRC Report, Vol. IV, pp. 4-5) and was clearly a criminal investigation in disguise.

After sifting through millions of records, the TRC was unable to name a single Indian residential school student who was missing and whose parents did not know what had happened to their child. Undeterred by the facts, the TRC published, as part of its final report, a volume entitled Missing Children and Unmarked Burials. This volume eventually gave rise to a firm belief among Canadians that there were thousands of missing, and perhaps murdered, Indian residential school children. This belief led in turn to public acceptance of the false claim by the Kamloops Band (see attachment) that it had found the remains of 215 of these children buried in its Heritage Park next to the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Kamloops Band Media Release 27 May 2021

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Canada declared a genocidal country by its own Parliament

The sense of national shame about Indian residential schools engendered by the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement and the work of the TRC eventually built to such a fever pitch that on 27 October 2022 Members of Parliament took only 43 seconds to unanimously endorse a motion by activist MP Leah Gazan declaring Canada guilty of genocide, all on the basis of thousands of anonymous and completely unverified allegations of physical and sexual abuse collected under the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement’s IAP compensation program and the secret statement-taking of the TRC, as well as the TRC’s completely unfounded reports of thousands of missing children.

So to return to the original question, was the Truth and Reconciliation Commission what it appeared to be?

Clearly not. Few Canadians realized that the TRC was shaped by the unwarranted involvement of a federally-funded Indian activist organization, the Assembly of First Nations, in the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, and that the first Commission failed because of AFN meddling. Even fewer Canadians realized that the TRC’s spurious Missing Children Project began under former AFN Chief of Staff Bob Watts before the Commissioners were even appointed.

What Canadians expected from the Truth and Reconciliation was truth and reconciliation. They got neither. Instead of truth, Canadians got thousands of statements taken in secret of unverified allegations of physical and sexual abuse, and a false claim that there are thousands of missing Indian residential school students. Instead of reconciliation, Canadians got unjustified national shame which has artificially divided Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians into a nation of ‘victims’ and ‘oppressors’.

It will take a great deal of time to repair the damage.

Nina Green